Una , The Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Department will procure maize grown through natural farming methods only after laboratory tests confirm that the produce is free from chemical residues, officials said on Tuesday.

Himachal government to procure only lab-certified natural-farming maize in Una

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Samples from 15 of the 87 farmers registered in Una district will be sent to a government laboratory in Hamirpur for analysis, an Agriculture Department spokesperson said.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

This year, the samples will be tested at the government laboratory in Hamirpur instead of a private laboratory in Mohali. Department field staff will visit the farms of farmers practising natural farming to collect the samples.

A farmer's produce will be eligible for procurement only if the laboratory report confirms that it meets the prescribed quality standards and is free from chemical residues. Maize that fails to meet these standards will not be purchased by the government.

Procurement is expected to begin after Diwali, though the date has not yet been finalised. The Rampur and Takarla mandis have been designated for the exercise, which is scheduled to be conducted at both locations over two days.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The government will procure maize at ₹50 per kilogram, with a maximum limit of 20 quintals per farmer. The produce will also be assessed for quality and moisture content, and purchased only if it meets all prescribed standards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government will procure maize at ₹50 per kilogram, with a maximum limit of 20 quintals per farmer. The produce will also be assessed for quality and moisture content, and purchased only if it meets all prescribed standards. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The initiative aims to provide financial support to farmers practising chemical-free agriculture and promote natural farming.

"The process for maize procurement has begun. Samples are being collected from farmers, and 15 of these will be sent to Hamirpur for testing. Procurement will commence after Diwali, once the reports are received. Only maize that meets the established quality standards will be procured by the government," said Dr Pyaro Devi Sandhu, Director of the Agricultural Technology Management Agency project in the Agriculture Department.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.