Honeymoon murder: HC defers hearing on plea to cancel Sonam Raghuvanshi’s bail

The Meghalaya High Court on Monday took up the prosecution’s application seeking cancellation of bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi honeymoon murder case, but deferred the hearing after prosecution sought additional time to argue the matter. In this 2025 file photo, Sonam Raghuvanshi, woman accused of plotting her husband’s murder at a hospital for medical check-up. (PTI file photo)

During the hearing, the defence informed the court that it was ready to proceed. However, counsel appearing for the prosecution requested more time, following which the court adjourned the matter till Wednesday.

Sonam was granted bail last month by a Shillong court after it found procedural lapses in her arrest documentation, including failure to properly communicate the grounds of arrest and incorrect mention of legal sections in multiple records prepared by the investigating agency.

The Meghalaya Police subsequently moved the High Court challenging the bail order.

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The case pertains to the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was allegedly killed during his honeymoon trip to Sohra in May 2025. Police have accused Sonam of conspiring with her alleged partner Raj Kushwaha and three hired assailants — Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi — to execute the murder near Wei Sawdong Falls.

While Sonam secured bail, the other four accused remain behind bars. Their bail applications have already been rejected twice by the same lower court that granted relief to Sonam.

The trial in the case is currently underway in Shillong, with the prosecution having already begun examining witnesses.