Houses of Mukhtar aides razed in Banda

The houses of two people allegedly close to mafioso-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari were demolished, in Banda, on Tuesday. The duo was said to be extending logistical support to Ansari’s family. Mafioso-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari (HT File Photo)

“Illegally constructed houses of Rafiqusmad and Iftikar have been razed in Banda district. The duo used to provide logistic and other support to Ansari,” additional director general (law and order) Prashant Kumar said.

The Banda administration described the demolition of the houses on the grounds that the layout plan was not approved. Both Iftikhar Khan, a PWD contractor and Rafiq-ud-Samad, whose houses were torn down, had both been questioned for helping Nikhat Ansari, who was arrested in Chitrakoot meeting her jailed MLA husband Abbas Ansari illegally in jail.

Police officers who did not wish to be named said Rafiq ud Samad was harbouring Ansari’s men for long, while Iftikar allegedly provided monetary help and his houses for the stay.

During the drive, police found ₹7 lakh unaccounted cash and cartridges of double barrel guns more than the permissible limits. Officials said the Banda administration was sending a report to the government about the cartridges, recommending the cancellation of firearms’ licences of both Rafiq and Iftikhar.

The Banda administration has sought the help of the income tax department regarding the recovery of ₹7 lakh. The police have also registered a case of extortion against Rafiq-ud-Samad, said the police officer.

SP Banda Abhinandan said tough action will continue against criminals and those providing them assistance.