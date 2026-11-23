Idukki , The Idukki dam, one of Keralam's major tourist attractions, will open to visitors from December 1, offering tourists another reason to explore the hill district.

Idukki dam to welcome visitors again from Dec 1

State Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph on Monday directed officials to open the dam to visitors following repeated requests from tourists, officials said here.

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The decision is part of efforts to make better use of the district's tourism potential, they said.

The move is expected to add a major attraction to Idukki's tourism offerings, which include its hills, reservoirs and scenic landscapes.

There is also good news for visitors to Anayirankal dam, where boating services, suspended earlier, will resume following the minister's directions at a review meeting held in Thodupuzha on Monday.

The government is also looking at a wider plan to improve tourism facilities in the district through joint efforts by the Electricity and Tourism departments.

As part of this, the Electricity Department will open outreach centres at Muttom and Vagamon.

Steps will also be taken to speed up the Thunder Circuit project, which is aimed at developing tourism-related infrastructure.

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{{^usCountry}} The minister said suggestions from elected representatives to establish new electricity section offices and substations would also be considered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister said suggestions from elected representatives to establish new electricity section offices and substations would also be considered. {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond tourism, the meeting reviewed several issues affecting the power sector in the district.

The minister directed officials to address existing shortcomings and complete projects within the stipulated time.

Solar power projects will be taken forward, while steps to provide electricity to homes of Scheduled Tribe families will be expedited.

One of the key proposals is to bring electricity to Edamalakkudy through an overhead power line.

The government will seek the necessary clearance from the Forest Department for the project.

The meeting also decided to ensure compensation for landowners whose properties are affected by the laying of new KV power lines.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.