Impersonator takes PET 2025 exam at Prayagraj centre, FIR lodged

During the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 on Saturday, an impersonator was caught appearing in place of the actual candidate at Jagat Taran Girls Inter College, in Prayagraj. The impersonator took the exam in the first shift and left the examination centre after which the forgery was detected, informed DCP (City) Abhishek Bharti on Sunday. DCP Bharti stated that a case has been registered at Georgetown police station based on the complaint of static magistrate Amresh Chandra and centre administrator Dr Nandini Tiwari. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The centre superintendent and static magistrate sealed the answer sheet and filed a complaint at George Town police station, leading to an FIR against the candidate whose place was taken by the impersonator. Additionally, a centre employee has been accused of negligence in the incident.

According to reports, the PET 2025 was also held on Saturday at Jagat Taran Girls Inter College, along with other centres in Prayagraj. During the morning shift, an impersonator appeared for the exam in place of Shubham Kumar, a candidate from Ballia.

The Lucknow Control Room also flagged concerns after irregularities were noticed during the biometric test. However, it is alleged that Priyanka, an employee on duty at the centre, ignored the alert and permitted the impersonator to take the exam.

After the first shift concluded, it was confirmed that an impersonator had written the exam in place of the actual candidate, though by then the ORM sheets had already been sealed.

