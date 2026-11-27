Sabarimala , Sabarimala has witnessed a significant improvement in cleanliness during the ongoing pilgrimage season, with a pre-season sanitation drive and increased deployment of cleaning staff helping maintain hygiene at the hill shrine and its surroundings.

Improved cleaning makes Sabarimala cleaner this pilgrimage season more less

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Pilgrims who have been visiting the hill shrine for several years have also noticed the change, particularly the regular cleaning of toilets and absence of litter.

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"There is hardly any waste visible anywhere. All toilets are cleaned promptly, and the overall environment is clean. It is a good change," said G Peethambaran, a native of Mavelikkara who has been visiting Sabarimala for the past 37 years, on Friday.

Sanjay, a native of Karur in Tamil Nadu who has been visiting the shrine for nine years, echoed the view, saying cleanliness was important and the improvement was encouraging.

Devaswom Executive Officer P S Santhakumar attributed the improvement mainly to an increase in the number of sanitation workers and supervisors.

"Twenty-five sanitation supervisors have been appointed under the Devaswom Works Department to ensure that cleaning activities are carried out without delay," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} A major sanitation drive conducted a month before the commencement of the Mandalam season played a crucial role in ensuring a cleaner pilgrimage centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A major sanitation drive conducted a month before the commencement of the Mandalam season played a crucial role in ensuring a cleaner pilgrimage centre. {{/usCountry}}

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Around 200 workers participated in the drive across Sannidhanam , Pampa and Nilakkal, removing around 1.25 tonne of waste, the official said in a statement.

As many as 150 workers were specifically deployed for cleaning toilets. A ride-on floor scrubber buggy has also been introduced on a trial basis to clean the lower courtyard of the shrine, he said.

The cleaning of toilets has been entrusted to a private agency, bringing in a more professional approach. Workers in uniforms now carry out their duties in a systematic and efficient manner, resembling the work environment of a private establishment.

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Unhygienic conditions and foul smell have become rare, while better coordination between the Devaswom Board and various government departments has also helped streamline sanitation activities, the statement said.

The next phase of the cleaning drive is being planned on a larger scale during the two-day closure of the shrine next month after the Mandala Pooja.

The over two-month-long annual pilgrimage season commenced on November 17.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.