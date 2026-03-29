Latur, Two inscriptions that were discovered at Kavtha village in Dharashiv's Omerga tehsil have been successfully deciphered, a researcher said on Sunday. Inscriptions dating back to 12th, 16th centuries in Dharashiv village successfully deciphered

Located near an old Mahadev temple in Kavtha, these comprise a 77-line inscription written in Hale Kannada script and a smaller, previously unnoticed inscription in Devanagari, researcher Krishna Gudade told PTI.

The Kannada inscription, measuring about 210 cm in height, was deciphered by noted historian Dr Devarakonda Reddy, president of the Karnataka History Academy, while the Devanagari inscription, along with fieldwork and research on both inscriptions, was carried out by Gudade.

"The Kannada inscription begins with a eulogy to Lord Shiva and provides valuable insights into the Chalukya dynasty. It traces the lineage from Satyashraya to Taila, who is credited with defeating Parmar ruler Munja. It further mentions successors like Sattimdev, Ayyan, Jaysingh, and Trailokyamalla , eventually leading to Vikramaditya VI," Gudade said.

Under Vikramaditya VI's rule, a Brahmin minister named Machiraja played a key role in administration, and the inscription highlights his contribution to public welfare, including construction of lakes, wells, temples, and rest houses, Gudade added.

The inscription records that Vikramaditya VI built a stone temple dedicated to Kalideva and made significant land grants on the occasion of a solar eclipse on October 24, 1101, and additional donations, including tax revenues from nearby villages, were also granted to the deity, he said.

The inscription further credits poet Kalidas with narrating the content, while it was inscribed by Jogan Shetty and engraved on stone by Madaras.

The second inscription, in Devanagari script, dates to January 9, 1516 and records that a person named Ramdas constructed a stepwell named 'Shivalaya' near the temple and also undertook renovation work.

The inscription notes that the work was carried out generously and dedicated to Lord Krishna, Gudade said.

"The findings significantly enrich the documented history of Kavtha and offer fresh insights into Chalukya rule, administrative system, taxation, religious practices, and local governance. It also sheds light on temple traditions and contributions made by local patrons over centuries," he said.

The research project was supported by contributors Amol Bankar, Vikrant Mandpe, Ajinkya Shahane, Dr. Madhavi Mahake, Gajanan Bhosale, and Shrikrishna Bevanale.

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