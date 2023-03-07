Jamiat chief joins Holi Milan in Deoband

Jamiat Ulema-I-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani participated in a Holi Milan programme in Deoband on Monday. Jamiat Ulema-I-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani (Ht File Photo)

Addressing the people gathered on this occasion Madani stressed on the need for communal harmony and brotherhood and condemned communal hatred.

“I am against communal hatred and the nation can develop only on the strong foundation of brotherhood and love for each other,” he said. The Maulana claimed that his organisation and he have always believed in spreading peace, love and brotherhood among people. He further said that we need to rise above religions to nurture humanity. This could help lay a strong foundation for the nation.

He extended thanks to RSS leader Col Rajeev Kumar for inviting him to the programme and extended his best wishes to the people.

Speaking to HT over phone, Col Kumar said that he joined RSS in 2010 after serving the Indian army for over 25 years. Currently, he looks after the activities of Dharm Jagran in western UP. He said that it was good that the Maulana attended the function despite ill health.

Meanwhile, answering a mediaperson’s question on targeted killings in Kashmir, the Maulana refused to answer, asking, “Where did this question arise here on this occasion?”.

Darul Uloom of Deoband’s spokesperson Asraf Usmani said that Maulana is also education head of the seminary and always believes in attending all events which help spread the message of harmony and peace in society.