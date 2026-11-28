Rajamahendravaram , Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday underscored the crucial role of judiciary and other democratic institutions in safeguarding the people's rights and called for the adoption of modern technology to make the legal system more accessible and efficient.

Judiciary, tech key to ensuring timely justice, says Andhra CM more less

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Addressing celebrations marking the 222nd anniversary of the East Godavari District Court and the 131st anniversary of the Rajahmundry Bar Association, the Chief Minister commended the institutions for their centuries-long service to the people.

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"Justice should be accessible to everyone, as enshrined in the Constitution. Through mechanisms such as Lok Adalats and technology, we are making efforts to bring the justice system closer to the people," said Naidu.

Recalling the historical significance of Rajamahendravaram, he referred to literary and social reform personalities such as Adikavi Nannaya and Kandukuri Veeresalingam, besides highlighting the contributions of Sir Arthur Cotton in developing the Godavari delta through the construction of the barrage.

Further, he said the Polavaram project, described as the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, would be completed next year, while preparations were also underway for the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams.

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{{^usCountry}} Naidu invited Supreme Court and Andhra Pradesh High Court judges to participate in the religious event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naidu invited Supreme Court and Andhra Pradesh High Court judges to participate in the religious event. {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to the legal fraternity's contribution to society, he recalled freedom fighter Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu and former Chief Justice of India Koka Subba Rao, who had practised at the Rajahmundry Bar Association.

He also acknowledged Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra's contribution to protect the interests of Andhra Pradesh and Amaravati during his tenure at the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Naidu said the judicial system has evolved from judgments being written on palm leaves to the adoption of Artificial Intelligence , adding that the government was working towards introducing a Legal AI Stack for legal governance and litigation management.

"We are managing 8.4 lakh cases through the Online Litigation Case Management System. Through the proposed Legal AI Stack, we aim to establish a unified digital repository of laws, rules, Government Orders and case records, besides using AI for case analysis and preparation of counter-affidavits," he said.

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He said the government was also exploring arbitration and mediation to expedite dispute resolution, adding that it intended to settle cases involving the government with the cooperation of courts to ensure timely benefits for people.

The chief minister further said India remained stable despite crises in several countries, attributing this to the strength of its democratic institutions. He expressed confidence that India would become Viksit Bharat and Andhra Pradesh would transform into Swarna Andhra by 2047.

Highlighting other initiatives, Naidu said AI was being used to improve civic administration and tax collection.

He also referred to Justice Leesa Gill becoming the first woman judge of Andhra Pradesh and expressed hope that the proposed 33 percent reservation for women in legislative bodies would be implemented soon.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.