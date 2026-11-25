Chennai, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday submitted a formal complaint to the state DGP, demanding the immediate arrest of TVK Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh and a CBI probe into the alleged harassment of the district collector.

Kallakurichi MLA row: Udhayanidhi Stalin submits complaint to DGP, demands arrest, CBI probe more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to reporters here after meeting the police chief, Udhayanidhi also sought that Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar be named an accused in the case for allegedly attempting to cover up the offence.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Claiming that the woman IAS officer had lodged a complaint with the chief secretary 116 days ago on July 31, the DMK leader alleged that instead of initiating action, the top bureaucrat had tried to hush up the matter by asking her to seek a transfer to another district.

"I want to ask whether the chief secretary informed the chief minister about this issue. If he did not, it is a grave mistake. If he did, why has the CM remained silent till today," Udhayanidhi asked, taking a jibe at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for allegedly "sleeping" despite holding the law and order portfolio.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He pointed out that it took 116 days even to register an FIR against the legislator, and that action was initiated only after judicial intervention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He pointed out that it took 116 days even to register an FIR against the legislator, and that action was initiated only after judicial intervention. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Madras High Court took up the matter earlier this week, following which police registered a case and served summons on Vignesh.

Stating that the opposition had "zero trust" in the state government and the chief minister, Udhayanidhi alleged that the administration had spent the past four months trying to shield the accused and demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI.

He noted that DMK MP and deputy general secretary Kanimozhi was the first to bring the incident to public attention, and hit out at "virtual warriors" for launching derogatory online attacks against the victim since the allegations surfaced.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In his representation to the DGP, Udhayanidhi also demanded police action and the arrest of the Assembly Deputy Speaker M Ravishankar over a separate assault allegation that surfaced 16 days ago.

He claimed that although a video had been circulated showing the Deputy Speaker and the complainant speaking amicably, the latter subsequently told the media that he was coerced into recording it and stood by his assault charge.

Questioned by reporters about social media claims by ruling party supporters that bureaucrats remained sympathetic to the DMK, Udhayanidhi asked whether there was any precedent in India of an MLA allegedly sending obscene messages to a district collector and creating a ruckus at her camp office in an inebriated state.

Mocking the TVK government's electoral pitch of bringing 'maatram' , he said the public had begun calling it 'durnaatram' .

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dismissing counter-allegations levelled by the TVK against DMK functionaries in Kallakurichi district as an attempt to divert attention, Udhayanidhi defended Rishivandiyam DMK MLA Vasantham K Karthikeyan against charges of intimidating a woman official.

He said Karthikeyan had merely called the Block Development Officer as part of his duty after a woman worker from an oppressed community engaged in the Breakfast Scheme complained of being scolded by her.

On November 18, a complaint letter written by a woman government official in Kallakurichi district surfaced, triggering a political row.

In the letter, the official alleged that the Rishivandiyam DMK MLA called her at 8.32 pm on October 18 regarding the appointment of a specific woman worker under the Breakfast Scheme in the Tirukoilur Panchayat Union. She claimed the legislator spoke to her disrespectfully and issued threats over the phone.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Udhayanidhi alleged that the BDO had spoken rudely to the legislator.

He said Karthikeyan had lodged a complaint with the District Collector, adding that three other individuals Vimala, Bhuvaneswari, and Subramanian had also lodged police complaints against the official.

On marriage-fraud allegations against DMK youth wing functionary Ashik, Udhayanidhi said an internal inquiry revealed that Ashik had lodged a police complaint against the same woman nearly three months ago alleging she had cheated him, which went uninvestigated.

"The police are under their control. If there is valid evidence, let them take action as per law," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.