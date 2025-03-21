Menu Explore
Kerala man poisoned, looted by cab driver in Pratapgarh; case registered

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 21, 2025 07:58 AM IST

A Kerala passenger was poisoned and robbed by a cab driver and accomplice in Pratapgarh while traveling from Varanasi airport. Police have launched an investigation.

While travelling from Varanasi airport to Amethi, a passenger was poisoned and looted by a cab driver and his accomplice in Pratapgarh district on Wednesday.

(Pic for representation only)
(Pic for representation only)

The passenger from Kerala was given cold drink and snacks laced with intoxicants by the cab driver and his accomplice. A case has been registered at Pratapgarh Kotwali and three police teams have been formed to search for the culprits.

As per reports, Dr G Kiran Jesua, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, had booked a cab from Varanasi airport to Amethi at 3.30pm on Wednesday.

While passing through Nagar Kotwali area in Pratapgarh, the cab driver gave him edibles laced with intoxicants after which he felt sick and asked the driver to stop the car after feeling an urge to vomit. As he got down from the car, the cab driver and his accomplice fled with his two mobile phones (iPhones), clothes and 32,000 cash.

Meanwhile, the victim became unconscious and after regaining consciousness, he told police about the incident.

On the complaint of the victim, city police registered a case against the cab driver and his friend late Wednesday night and formed three teams to identify them.

City police in-charge Manoj Kumar Yadav said that CCTV footage was being checked to identify the accused.

