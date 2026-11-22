Kochi, Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan recalled his interaction with a young student police cadet two weeks ago that had gone viral on social media when he met her again on Sunday at another event in Paravur here.

Keralam CM recalls 'missed salute' moment with student police cadet after meeting her again more less

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The viral video had shown the schoolgirl, Ayisha Fathima, from a High School in Cheranalloor here approaching the chief minister to present him with a bouquet and then standing at attention and saluting him till he acknowledged her.

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When the CM looked up and saw her standing in attention, he realised that he had not acknowledged the salute earlier. Satheesan gets up again and returns it with a smile. The video of this interaction had gone viral on social media.

On Sunday, after meeting Fathima at the venue of the state-level inauguration of an event, Satheesan said that seeing her doubled his joy.

A video of the latest interaction between the two shows Fathima presenting him with a bouquet, which Satheesan accepts. Then the event host tells him that it is the same girl who gave him a salute, and he immediately recalls who she is.

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{{^usCountry}} "That salute won my heart. Seeing Ayisha again today doubled my joy. Ayisha Fathima is the bright young girl who found a special place in my heart with her heartfelt salute at the inauguration of the road safety project at Ernakulam Town Hall," the CM said in an 'X' post after the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "That salute won my heart. Seeing Ayisha again today doubled my joy. Ayisha Fathima is the bright young girl who found a special place in my heart with her heartfelt salute at the inauguration of the road safety project at Ernakulam Town Hall," the CM said in an 'X' post after the event. {{/usCountry}}

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"Today, I had the joy of meeting Ayisha again in Paravur, where she arrived with flowers at the venue of the state-level inauguration of Mathrubhumi's 'Love Plastic' project," he added.

Satheesan said that the earlier interaction still remains fresh in his memory as he shared, along with the post, a video of him shaking her hand, holding her close and patting on her head after she presented him a bouquet at the latest event.

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The CM was also given a framed photograph of the previous interaction between the two.

"Seeing Ayisha, a Class 9 student at Al-Farookhia Higher Secondary School, Cheranelloor, again today brought that special moment rushing back. This unexpected reunion filled my heart with immense warmth and joy. With love and heartfelt best wishes to Ayisha Fathima," he said in his post.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.