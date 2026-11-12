Thiruvananthapuram, The CPI on Thursday promised protection and all necessary assistance to protesting LPST rank holders after police dismantled their protest tent in front of the Secretariat here and arrested their leader S Valarmathi, while the CJP announced that it would join the agitation until their demands were addressed.

Keralam: CPI(M), CJP extend support to protesting LPST rank holders after police action

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CPI district secretary and MLA V Joy strongly criticised the police action, alleging that the protesting Lower Primary School Teacher rank holders were forcibly removed and their belongings damaged during the operation on Wednesday night.

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On the other hand, Indian Union Muslim League MLA PK Firoz said that the protestors should wait for appointment and refrain from protesting.

Valarmathi is leading an indefinite hunger strike demanding that the Kerala Public Service Commission make appointments to government schools from the LPST rank list before it expires.

The police action followed the Cantonment police issuing notices asking the protesters to remove the temporary structure, citing a High Court order.

Speaking to reporters, Joy said Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who had spoken extensively about democracy and fundamental rights while in the opposition, was now showing intolerance towards protests after coming to power.

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{{^usCountry}} "Those who came to the protest venue of ASHA workers for months and spoke extensively about democratic and fundamental rights are now showing intolerance towards protests when they are in power," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Those who came to the protest venue of ASHA workers for months and spoke extensively about democratic and fundamental rights are now showing intolerance towards protests when they are in power," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Joy alleged that the government had deceived the LPST rank holders after initially holding discussions with them and assuring that their concerns would be resolved at the earliest.

"The government called them for discussions and assured them that their problems would be resolved as soon as possible. But they were deceived, and they were subsequently forced to launch a continuous agitation," he said.

Criticising the manner in which the protest tent was dismantled on Wednesday night, he alleged that police created a hostile situation and forcibly removed Valarmathi and others who were participating in the agitation.

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Pointing out that the area in front of the Secretariat had witnessed numerous agitations in the past, including protests by erecting temporary shelters and hunger strikes, Joy said the protesters should not be denied their democratic rights.

"The right to protest is available to everyone. The government should resolve the issues raised by the protesters. Instead of addressing their concerns, it has created such a situation," he said.

He said the number of protesters might be small, but the issues they were raising were important.

"Even if there are only four or five people protesting, the demands they are raising are important. They have come from different parts of Keralam, facing difficulties, and are sitting here to press their demands. The government cannot simply refuse to recognise their right to protest," he said.

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Joy warned that the CPI and other organisations, including the Democratic Youth Federation of India , would extend all necessary assistance and protection to the protesters.

"If the police come again to demolish their protest shelter, they should understand that the people of Keralam will not accept such action. We have decided to provide all necessary assistance to those who are continuing the agitation," he said.

Meanwhile, several activists of the Cockroach Janatha Party visited the protest site on Thursday and announced that they would join the indefinite agitation until the government addressed the concerns of the rank holders.

CJP leaders also demanded that CM Satheesan honour his promise to the rank holders and ensure their appointments.

Meanwhile, Valarmathi, who refused to take medication, was shifted to a ward at the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital.

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Police said she was initially admitted to the intensive care unit but refused to take medication there. It was subsequently decided to shift her to a ward.

Her condition is stable, and she will be discharged based on the doctor's recommendation, officials added.

In the absence of Valarmathi, other protestors on Thursday started a hunger strike in front of the secretariat.

The rank holders are demanding appointment orders for all eligible candidates on the LPST rank list before it expires, transfer of appointments to aided-school teaching posts to the PSC, an end to alleged cash-for-job practices in recruitment, and a teacher-student ratio of 1:25.

Talks between the protesters and the government failed, as the government said it could not accept all the demands, citing financial constraints.

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Speaking to reporters, PK Firoz MLA said the government had been urged to conduct recruitment examinations and prepare rank lists only when vacancies were available to avoid difficulties for candidates who secured places on the lists but could not get appointments.

"The rank holders should wait for some time. Instead of waiting, staging unnecessary protests in front of the Secretariat is not appropriate. A government that is sympathetic towards them and willing to listen to their concerns is in power in Keralam," he said

On the police action against the protesters and the arrest of their leader Valarmathi, he said the police were expected to enforce the law without considering whether those involved belonged to the ruling or opposition parties.

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He said the police had a responsibility to protect the health of a person on an indefinite hunger strike.

Firoz, however, maintained that the government was taking a sympathetic approach towards the demands raised by the rank holders and was committed to providing appointments to as many candidates as possible.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.