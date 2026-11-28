Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam Forest Minister Shibu Baby John on Saturday said the operation to tranquilise and radio-collar wild elephant Chakkakomban in Chinnakanal, Idukki district, was not an India-Pakistan war and that no undue pressure should be put on the officials involved or the animal.

Keralam forest minister says Chakkakomban operation not Indo-Pak war, don't pressure officials more less

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The Forest Department had undertaken the operation to radio-collar Chakkakomban, which frequently strays into human habitations, posing a threat to people's lives.

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However, the three-day effort did not succeed, following which the department temporarily suspended the operation and decided to resume it later.

John said there was no instruction to radio-collar the elephant on that particular day, and the operation was intended to be carried out in a manner that would not cause the animal stress.

The officials involved had been given the authority to make any decision necessary to ensure the mission's success, he said, adding that they decided to suspend it after three days of efforts.

The minister also urged people to understand the mental stress faced by the officials involved in the operation.

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{{^usCountry}} "This is not an India-Pakistan war. Those involved in the operation are people who work to protect elephants and forests, and they are trying to do what is possible within the available limitations to ensure the safety and lives of our people," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This is not an India-Pakistan war. Those involved in the operation are people who work to protect elephants and forests, and they are trying to do what is possible within the available limitations to ensure the safety and lives of our people," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Forest Department, which has a responsibility akin to that of a guardian in protecting wildlife, was being forced to take difficult decisions that caused considerable emotional distress to its personnel, he said.

The minister said he had personally witnessed the mental pressure officials faced during Friday meetings with the Head of the Forest Department and the Chief Wildlife Warden.

At the same time, the safety of people living in the area could not be overlooked, he said, pointing out the potential consequences if an elephant crossed a populated area and encountered a child on the way to school.

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"Setting aside our personal likes and dislikes, we are compelled to take decisions in such situations that we believe are in the larger interest of the people," he said.

The minister said the officials involved in the operation had handled the situation with considerable maturity.

The minister said the operation was initiated following three deaths in the area in September alone and the long-standing, complex conflict between people and elephants in the region.

"This is an issue that has remained unresolved for years. In the past, when a similar situation arose, another wild elephant Arikomban, was captured and relocated from the area. The operation to capture Arikomban was initially started, then suspended, and later resumed. It took nearly a month to complete that mission," he said.

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However, this time, the government decided against relocating Chakkakomban, he said.

The objective was to radio-collar the elephant so that its movements could be tracked in advance and people alerted to its presence, in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure , the minister said.

The minister said the department had prepared both Plan A and B, taking into account the possibility that the elephant might enter a body of water during the operation.

An antidote had also been kept ready for such a situation.

When the elephant entered a body of water after initial darting, the antidote was administered, enabling it to reach the opposite bank, he said.

According to the latest information available, Chakkakomban was still in the vicinity of the place where it had been spotted on Friday, he said.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.