Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam is exploring eco-tourism, backwater and heritage initiatives for ecologically fragile Munroe Island, prioritising environmental conservation and local livelihoods, Minister P C Vishnunadh told the Assembly on Wednesday.

Keralam govt explores sustainable tourism options for Munroe Island

Located around 25 km from Kollam town, Munroe Island, also known as Munroe Thuruth, is named after Colonel John Munro, who served as a British Resident and administrative head in the erstwhile Travancore kingdom.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Replying to a submission by MLA Ullas Kovoor, the minister said Munroe Island, a cluster of islets in Kollam district associated with Ashtamudi Lake and the Kallada River, had significant tourism potential because of its history, heritage, biodiversity, natural beauty and traditional village life.

The state Tourism minister said the government was considering tourism initiatives centred on the island's backwaters, wetlands, mangrove forests and migratory bird habitats.

Vishnunadh highlighted the potential for heritage tourism that would preserve the island's history and culture while involving residents, supporting their livelihoods and promoting responsible tourism.

The government was examining these possibilities, he added.

The minister said land ownership and the necessary No Objection Certificates would have to be verified before tourism projects could be implemented.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Any development would have to protect mangrove forests and water bodies, he said, adding that only tourism initiatives compatible with the island's ecological significance would be sustainable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Any development would have to protect mangrove forests and water bodies, he said, adding that only tourism initiatives compatible with the island's ecological significance would be sustainable. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Noting that the island faced flooding, coastal erosion and the effects of climate change, Vishnunadh said any construction would have to take its environmental sensitivity into account. He said ₹2 crore had been earmarked in the budget for the island's development.

The minister assured the Assembly that he would visit Munroe Island and hold discussions with people's representatives to work out future development plans.

Earlier, Kovoor said the island had considerable tourism potential despite the challenges posed by climate change. The lack of a comprehensive development plan and inadequate infrastructure had hindered tourism, he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The island village in Kollam district is known for its scenic backwaters and network of islets associated with Ashtamudi Lake and the Kallada River.

However, its low-lying areas face the threat of submergence due to rising sea levels and erosion. High tides have been a major concern, particularly since the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

Several hundred residents have reportedly left the island in recent years because of hazardous living conditions caused by unusually high tides, highlighting the challenge of developing tourism while safeguarding the environment and local communities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.