Malappuram , The Keralam State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has proposed providing collective housing facilities near roads for the Cholanaikkans, regarded as one of Asia's last surviving cave-dwelling indigenous communities, while ensuring the preservation of their traditional way of life and cultural identity.

Keralam panel seeks roadside housing for Asia's last cave-dwelling community more less

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The commission, which visited the Manjeeri and Kannikkai tribal settlements in Karulai grama panchayat here on Thursday, said it would submit a comprehensive report to the government on the difficulties faced by the community and recommend measures to improve their living conditions, according to officials.

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The Cholanaikkans largely depend on collecting forest produce for their livelihood and rarely venture out of the forest.

Around 70 families of the community currently live in nearly 20 settlements, with about 40 per cent of them continuing to move between caves and stream banks depending on climatic conditions, they said in a statement.

A team led by Commission Chairperson Sekharan Miniyodan, members Sethu Narayanan and T K Vasu, and Assistant Registrar A Ajith Prasad visited the settlements and interacted with 11 families to understand their living conditions and concerns.

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{{^usCountry}} The chairperson said the team had directly assessed the situation and would place its findings before the government through a comprehensive report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chairperson said the team had directly assessed the situation and would place its findings before the government through a comprehensive report. {{/usCountry}}

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At Manjeeri, residents are unable to occupy their own houses due to frequent wild elephant attacks and have been compelled to construct sheds on the rooftops of their houses and live there, he said.

Housing and land remain the community's major demands. The families have sought houses and basic facilities along tarred roads instead of continuing to live in caves inside the forest.

The chairperson said the possibility of providing residential facilities near roads, while allotting agricultural land within forest areas, could be considered along the lines of arrangements made in other settlements.

He also called for removing technical hurdles and delays in the distribution of land.

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The process of allotting 10 acres each to eight families under the Forest Rights Act is currently before the District Level Committee .

C Vinod, the first person from the Cholanaikkan community to qualify for PhD research, told the commission that shifting the families to towns would not be appropriate. Instead, providing them with collective housing close to roads, while respecting their natural environment and cultural practices, would be a better option, he said.

He also brought to the commission's attention how differences between the tribal language and Malayalam affected children's education.

Officials informed the commission that food kits were being distributed every week through the Integrated Tribal Development Project , Civil Supplies Department and Forest Department. Assistance for hospital treatment expenses was also being provided.

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The commission will recommend measures to improve the living standards of the Cholanaikkan community, the chairperson said.

Though the tenure of the present commission is nearing its end, efforts would be made to brief the next chairperson on the situation in the settlements and ensure that follow-up action is taken, he added.

Range Forest Officer P K Mujeeb Rahman and ITDP Project Officer Vipin Das accompanied the team.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.