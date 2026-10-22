The divisional commissioner has ordered disciplinary action against tehsildars and naib tehsildars in Prayagraj and Pratapgarh after finding that over 1,500 land dispute cases in the former and 712 in the latter have exceeded the mandatory six-month disposal deadline.

Land case backlog puts Prayagraj revenue officials in the dock

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Official records indicate a widespread delay across the region. In addition to the backlog in Prayagraj and Pratapgarh, 271 cases remain pending beyond the deadline in Kaushambi, while Fatehpur reports 245 such cases.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Divisional commissioner Lokesh M issued these directives on Monday following a performance review of revenue officials, which he deemed “unsatisfactory.” Despite previous instructions to expedite case resolutions, officials responsible for the files have failed to clear the backlog.

The review also highlighted shortcomings in grievance redressal. While officials were asked to ensure an 80% satisfaction rate for complaints filed through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) and a 90% complainant-contact rate, the targets remain unmet. Satisfaction levels currently stand at 63.92% in Prayagraj, 59.03% in Kaushambi, 55.25% in Fatehpur and 59.19% in Pratapgarh. The rate of contacting complainants is 79.98% in Prayagraj, 79.08% in Kaushambi, 75.02% in Fatehpur and 75.98% in Pratapgarh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The commissioner also flagged delays in uncontested succession cases, which must be resolved within seven days. The number of pending uncontested succession cases is 230 in Prayagraj and 271 in Pratapgarh. Mutation cases, which must be decided within 90 days, have also piled up, with 707 pending in Prayagraj, 618 in Pratapgarh, 182 in Kaushambi and 185 in Fatehpur beyond the prescribed period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commissioner also flagged delays in uncontested succession cases, which must be resolved within seven days. The number of pending uncontested succession cases is 230 in Prayagraj and 271 in Pratapgarh. Mutation cases, which must be decided within 90 days, have also piled up, with 707 pending in Prayagraj, 618 in Pratapgarh, 182 in Kaushambi and 185 in Fatehpur beyond the prescribed period. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Inspections in Kunda and Chail tehsils also revealed that record-keeping protocols for encroachment cases and grievance registers were not being followed. Consequently, the divisional commissioner has directed the district magistrates of all four affected districts to initiate formal disciplinary proceedings against the concerned ADMs, SDMs, tehsildars, naib tehsildars and other relevant revenue personnel.