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Land case backlog puts Prayagraj revenue officials in the dock

Divisional commissioner Lokesh M issued these directives on Monday following a performance review of revenue officials, which he deemed “unsatisfactory.”

Published on: Oct 22, 2026, 07:42:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, PRAYAGRAJ
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The divisional commissioner has ordered disciplinary action against tehsildars and naib tehsildars in Prayagraj and Pratapgarh after finding that over 1,500 land dispute cases in the former and 712 in the latter have exceeded the mandatory six-month disposal deadline.

Land case backlog puts Prayagraj revenue officials in the dock
Land case backlog puts Prayagraj revenue officials in the dock

Official records indicate a widespread delay across the region. In addition to the backlog in Prayagraj and Pratapgarh, 271 cases remain pending beyond the deadline in Kaushambi, while Fatehpur reports 245 such cases.

Divisional commissioner Lokesh M issued these directives on Monday following a performance review of revenue officials, which he deemed “unsatisfactory.” Despite previous instructions to expedite case resolutions, officials responsible for the files have failed to clear the backlog.

The review also highlighted shortcomings in grievance redressal. While officials were asked to ensure an 80% satisfaction rate for complaints filed through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) and a 90% complainant-contact rate, the targets remain unmet. Satisfaction levels currently stand at 63.92% in Prayagraj, 59.03% in Kaushambi, 55.25% in Fatehpur and 59.19% in Pratapgarh. The rate of contacting complainants is 79.98% in Prayagraj, 79.08% in Kaushambi, 75.02% in Fatehpur and 75.98% in Pratapgarh.

Inspections in Kunda and Chail tehsils also revealed that record-keeping protocols for encroachment cases and grievance registers were not being followed. Consequently, the divisional commissioner has directed the district magistrates of all four affected districts to initiate formal disciplinary proceedings against the concerned ADMs, SDMs, tehsildars, naib tehsildars and other relevant revenue personnel.

 
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