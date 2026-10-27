Lawyers stage protest at SRN hospital in Prayagraj; healthcare services affected

A major confrontation between lawyers and doctors disrupted normal life in the city on Monday after advocates staged a protest over the alleged assault of advocate Sarvesh Shukla at SRN Hospital. Demanding the arrest of the doctors named in the case, lawyers blocked the road from the hospital gate to Mahatma Gandhi Marg, triggering a traffic jam that persisted for several hours.

Police trying to pacify agitating lawyers at Modical College crossing in Prayagraj on Monday afternoon. (Anil Kumar Maurya/ht photo)

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The standoff, which lasted nearly seven hours, also severely affected healthcare services at the hospital. OPD and emergency services remained largely disrupted, forcing more than 1,500 patients to leave without treatment. Several scheduled surgeries were postponed, while new admissions were affected.

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Amid the turmoil, 18-year-old Krishna Mishra, who had been admitted to the trauma centre, died during treatment. Family members alleged medical negligence and said they would approach the chief minister with their complaint. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

The dispute stems from an incident on October 22, when advocate Sarvesh Shukla allegedly took a patient to the SRN Hospital trauma centre. Shukla alleged that an argument over treatment escalated into an assault by doctors. He and his driver, Krishna Kumar Kesharwani, claimed they were confined to a room, beaten, strangled, pricked with needles, and deprived of a mobile phone and gold chain. Shukla also alleged that his wife was assaulted.

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{{^usCountry}} Following a complaint, Kotwali police registered a case against unidentified persons. However, with no arrests made four days later, lawyers launched Monday’s agitation. After several rounds of talks with police and administrative officials, including the DCP (City), the protesters lifted the blockade around 5 pm. Lawyers, however, warned of a fresh agitation if action is not taken by Tuesday afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following a complaint, Kotwali police registered a case against unidentified persons. However, with no arrests made four days later, lawyers launched Monday’s agitation. After several rounds of talks with police and administrative officials, including the DCP (City), the protesters lifted the blockade around 5 pm. Lawyers, however, warned of a fresh agitation if action is not taken by Tuesday afternoon. {{/usCountry}}

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Tensions escalated further after reports emerged that Dr Vibhu Ranjan Mishra, a senior consultant in the Medicine Department, was assaulted during the protest. The injured doctor was admitted to the trauma centre for treatment.

Medical college principal Dr AK Verma, vice-principal Dr Mohit Jain and other senior doctors rushed to the spot. Security was intensified across the campus and the medical college gates were closed. By evening, emergency services had not fully resumed, causing hardship to patients and attendants who had travelled long distances. Several critically ill patients had to be referred to other hospitals.

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DCP (City) Sagar Jain has invited representatives of the lawyers for talks at noon on Tuesday. Hospital authorities have also submitted a list of suspended doctors, while senior officials have been informed about the developments.