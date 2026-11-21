Thiruvananthapuram, Thousands of government employees and teachers affiliated with Left-backed organisations on Saturday laid siege to the Secretariat here, demanding immediate pay revision, withdrawal of the contributory pension scheme and restoration of several service benefits.

Left-affiliated employees' organisations lay siege to Secretariat over pay revision, pension demands more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The protest was organised by the Action Council of State Employees and Teachers, with employees and teachers assembling around the Secretariat compound.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The protesters demanded immediate implementation of pay revision and interim relief, withdrawal of the National Pension System and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme , withdrawal of the PFRDA Act and implementation of the order sanctioning commuted pension arrears.

They also sought the cancellation of what they termed "unjust" transfers, the implementation of general transfers, the restoration of the surrender of earned leave, the resolution of anomalies in the medical insurance scheme, and the withdrawal of measures that undermine the education service sector.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the protest.

Vijayan alleged that the government's actions had disrupted various service sectors by terminating experienced employees, including those with 10 to 15 years of service.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The absence of experienced personnel could not be compensated for by new appointments, resulting in several shortcomings in sectors such as healthcare, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The absence of experienced personnel could not be compensated for by new appointments, resulting in several shortcomings in sectors such as healthcare, he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He alleged that such shortcomings resulted from decisions made by the government in pursuit of narrow interests after it came to power.

Government employees and teachers in Keralam expected pay revision once every five years, Vijayan said.

However, no steps have been taken by the UDF government, even though six months have passed since it came to power.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala criticised the protest, saying it was ironic that a former Chief Minister who had failed to implement pay revision during his 10-year tenure was inaugurating a protest demanding its implementation.

He alleged that the previous government had withheld several benefits due to government employees and questioned the need for such a massive agitation against a government that had been in office for less than six months.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chennithala said the Secretariat siege was an attempt to vent out frustration for not being able to organise such protests over the previous 10 years and accused the organisers of "misleading" government employees and the public.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.