Hoshiarpur, A leopard was rescued by wildlife officials on Wednesday, nearly 12 hours after it strayed onto the premises of a factory here, prompting management to suspend operations and evacuate employees as a precautionary measure.

Leopard rescued at tractor factory in Punjab's Hoshiarpur after 12-hour operation more less

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The big cat was first spotted on CCTV cameras around 12.30 am moving past the office block inside Sonalika International Tractors Limited at Chak Gurjran village before disappearing into one of the production shops, officials said.

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Following the sighting, the factory management halted operations, cancelled the morning shift and barred employees, trucks and other unauthorised persons from entering the premises.

Teams from the forest department launched a search operation, using CCTV footage and drones to track the animal. However, heavy machinery and several possible hiding spots inside the factory sheds made it difficult to locate the leopard.

The animal was eventually found hiding beneath a conveyor belt inside one of the shops and was tranquilised around noon. It was subsequently placed in a cage for transportation, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} Hoshiarpur DFO Devinder Pal Singh said the leopard was tranquilised after an operation lasting several hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hoshiarpur DFO Devinder Pal Singh said the leopard was tranquilised after an operation lasting several hours. {{/usCountry}}

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A team of veterinary doctors was also involved in the operation, and the animal's health was being examined. It would be released into the forest after its health assessment, he said.

Factory manager Atul Sharma said the management immediately shut down the plant after the leopard was spotted to ensure the safety of employees.

"The plant remained closed, and no employees, trucks or other unauthorised persons were allowed inside. Only Forest Department officials and our search teams were permitted to work inside the premises," Sharma told this correspondent over the phone.

He added that the leopard's movements were monitored through CCTV cameras and drones, and the factory would remain shut until the animal was safely rescued.

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No injuries were reported.

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