Home / Cities / Others / Leopard stuck in barbed wire rescued in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Leopard stuck in barbed wire rescued in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

others
Published on Oct 23, 2022 05:25 AM IST

Divisional forest officer Rajesh Kumar said he had received information about the trapped leopard on Saturday morning

A team of the forest and wildlife department rescued a leopard, which had got stuck in a barbed wire fencing at Bassi Umar Khan village, said officials here on Saturday.- (Image for representational purpose)
A team of the forest and wildlife department rescued a leopard, which had got stuck in a barbed wire fencing at Bassi Umar Khan village, said officials here on Saturday.- (Image for representational purpose)
ByPTI, Hoshiarpur

A team of the forest and wildlife department rescued a leopard, which had got stuck in a barbed wire fencing at Bassi Umar Khan village, said officials here on Saturday.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Rajesh Kumar said he had received information about the trapped leopard on Saturday morning.

Four teams of the department were sent to the village to rescue the leopard.

Services of Phillaur forest range officer Jaswant Singh were requisitioned and he reached the spot with his tranquilliser gun.

He fired two shots at the leopard.

After the leopard became unconscious, the wildlife officials released it from the barbed wire and put it in an iron cage.

Looking at the condition of the animal, it seemed there were marks of old wounds on its face and it had lost one of its eyes due to some old injury, said Kumar.

It seemed that the leopard got stuck in the barbed wire while it came to the village in search of food.

Later, the leopard was examined by a veterinary doctor who gave a certificate that it was fit enough to be released, said Kumar.

The leopard will be released into natural safe habitat Saturday evening, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out