LG hands over rights certificates to tribals

Jammu Lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, handed over individual and community forest rights certificates to members of tribal communities of the Jammu division at the Convention Centre in the city.

“A new era of social equality has been ushered in for tribals in the UT with the handing over of individual and community rights certificates to them,” he said in his address to tribal communities from across the Jammu division. Sinha congratulated these tribal communities and said that within a week of its beginning in Kashmir division, the process of handing over of Forest Rights Certificates has been started in Jammu.

“We have formulated a robust mechanism to ensure these rights are decided at the grassroots level in consultation with the PRIs (Panchayati Raj Institutions) and the forest department,” he added.

On the occasion, the LG also felicitated deputy commissioners of Rajouri, Jammu, Poonch, and Kishtwar for their outstanding work towards the implementation of Forest Rights Act in their respective districts.

Sinha added that 10,389 claims were received from all 10 districts of Jammu division, of which over 8,000 claims had been scrutinised at the level of Gram Sabhas and Forest Rights Committees, and were now being examined by Sub-Divisional Level Committees (SDLCs).

During the day, the LG also honoured Paralympics participants in archery competition Rakesh Kumar and Jyoti Baliyan at the Raj Bhavan. The two had trained at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s Sports Complex. Sinha, who is also the chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, said, “It is a matter of pride that the Shrine Board’s support towards sports is being appreciated and delivering results. Such players put SMVD on the world map as well.”

Rakesh is native of Katra and Jyoti belongs to Uttar Pradesh, but both trained under the guidance of Coach Kuldeep Vedwan at the sports complex for four years.

Rakesh started his archery journey in 2017; Jyoti is the only woman archer from the country who participated in Tokyo Paralympics. SMVDVB chief executive officer Ramesh Kumar was also present on the occasion.