Nagpur, The selfless and committed work of RSS pracharaks and swayamsevaks should inspire people to contribute to the progress of the country and the world, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday.

Lives of RSS pracharaks, swayamsevaks should inspire people to serve nation: Bhagwat

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The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's century-long journey was based on its "man-making methodology", which seeks to improve individuals so that society and the country benefit, he said.

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Bhagwat was addressing an event marking the inauguration of the Nagpur Nagrik bank building and the release of a book on RSS pracharaks.

Sangh pracharaks dedicate their lives to the organisation without selfishness, ego or personal expectations, and their commitment provides inspiration and a stable foundation for swayamsevaks, he noted.

"RSS pracharaks embody selflessness, have no expectations for themselves. Sangh's work is a 'man-making methodology'. Pracharaks and Swatantrya sevaks strive to develop themselves and dedicate their lives to society," he said.

"A pracharak is also a human being, a person like us. But there is one source of his strength. He gives everything of his own. He does not even keep his personal wishes with himself. He surrenders them to the Sangh," Bhagwat stated.

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{{^usCountry}} He said a pracharak remained committed to the organisation as long as he believed that his life had only one purpose serving the Sangh wherever and in whatever capacity required. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said a pracharak remained committed to the organisation as long as he believed that his life had only one purpose serving the Sangh wherever and in whatever capacity required. {{/usCountry}}

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"Whatever the organisation tells him to do and wherever it tells him to work, he will go there and do it. He even surrenders his personal wishes. Such people are called pracharaks," he stressed.

Bhagwat said pracharaks did not expect recognition, gratitude or reward for their work, even after dedicating their entire lives to the organisation.

"Nothing is received in return. They do not even get thanked. After 100 years, books are being written about pracharaks. But no pracharak ever expected this, and none will expect it in the future," he said.

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Books documenting their lives were being written out of affection, gratitude and a desire to bring such examples before society, Bhagwat noted.

"Their dedication cannot be written. Nobody can write it. How can it be expressed in words? It is something that is known and experienced," he added.

RSS founder K B Hedgewar had understood that the country's progress depended on making individuals better, Bhagwat noted.

"He had learnt from experience that if you make a human being good, everything else becomes good. Therefore, the RSS has been working since then on a methodology of making individuals better," he said.

Swayamsevaks sought to live with the same spirit of selflessness and service, the RSS chief highlighted.

"A swayamsevak lives with the thought that whatever good I can do for society, I should develop myself and dedicate myself to it," he said.

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"Develop oneself and dedicate oneself this is how a swayamsevak lives," he commented.

Not every swayamsevak could achieve this ideal completely, he acknowledged, but said the direction of their efforts remained the same.

"Do all swayamsevaks live 100 per cent like this? Does every swayamsevak live 100 per cent like this? There are different levels. But everyone's direction is the same. Everyone makes the effort to live like this," he said.

Bhagwat said personal ambitions, family responsibilities, fear and attachments posed challenges, but swayamsevaks continued to strive towards the ideal.

He said thousands of people had dedicated themselves to the country's future without retaining personal expectations.

"Among the people who call themselves swayamsevaks, there are also those who have ended all expectations for themselves and live for the hope of the country's future," Bhagwat said.

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He said pracharaks played an important role in sustaining the commitment of swayamsevaks through their own lives.

"The main work of a pracharak is his being there. If he is there, he becomes a stable foundation for RSS swayamsevaks and helps keep their commitment to the goal intact," he said.

Bhagwat said the lives of pracharaks and swayamsevaks offered examples of how individuals could work for society without selfishness or personal gain.

He said the RSS has completed 100 years not because of anybody's favour but because pracharaks continuously contributed their time and effort.

"Some people voluntarily give a part of their time, while some decide that they will not do any other work in this birth and will dedicate their entire lives to this work," he said.

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The event featured the release of a book documenting the lives and contributions of RSS pracharaks and the inauguration of the bank building. Bhagwat described the two occasions as representing the penance of individuals and the results of their efforts.

"One is penance, the other is the result. We are experiencing both together," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.