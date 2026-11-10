Ghaziabad , Barely an hour's drive from the national capital, Loni in western Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday recorded air quality that falls in the severe category, highlighting its persistent air pollution crisis with residents urging for a permanent solution.

Loni near Delhi chokes on toxic air, struggles to shed tag of world's most polluted city

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The town, which topped IQAir's global list of the world's most polluted cities in 2025, continues to grapple with hazardous air even after Diwali.

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The real-time AQI at New Tehsil-Loni touched 470 earlier on Tuesday, while its 24-hour average was considerably lower. Data updated at 4 pm, based on all eight monitoring stations, put Ghaziabad's average AQI at 244 .

The UP Pollution Control Board's Loni station recorded 245 at 5.05 pm, with an average PM2.5 concentration of 245 micrograms per cubic metre.

The post-Diwali spike was particularly pronounced, with New Tehsil-Loni recording an AQI of 463 at 9 pm on November 9 and Loni Market 450. Loni's AQI remained in the very poor category throughout November 1-9, with daily readings ranging from 277 to 373, according to official data.

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{{^usCountry}} The pollution burden is also reflected in international monitoring data. IQAir reported a US AQI of 162 in Loni on Tuesday evening, with PM2.5 concentration 14.1 times the World Health Organization's annual guideline value. The different AQI scales and averaging periods are not directly comparable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pollution burden is also reflected in international monitoring data. IQAir reported a US AQI of 162 in Loni on Tuesday evening, with PM2.5 concentration 14.1 times the World Health Organization's annual guideline value. The different AQI scales and averaging periods are not directly comparable. {{/usCountry}}

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For residents, however, the problem extends well beyond the post-Diwali spike. More than 1,000 small and medium industrial units, vehicular emissions, poorly maintained roads, construction dust, open garbage burning and brick kilns are among the major contributors, officials said.

Chemical-processing industries also release pollutants such as sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides, an official said, adding that firecracker smoke and unfavourable weather had further aggravated the situation.

The deteriorating air quality has prompted enforcement of Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan , including a halt to non-essential construction and demolition and restrictions on vehicles below BS-VI emission standards.

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"More than 2,800 public construction sites across Ghaziabad district have been directed to suspend work. Monitoring is being conducted and violations of GR restrictions will invite penalties," UPPCB regional officer Ankit Singh said.

The district administration has identified Loni among several pollution hotspots including Sahibabad, Raj Nagar Extension, Bhopura, Indirapuram, Vasundhara-Vaishali, Vijay Nagar, Lal Kuan and Siddharth Vihar.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar has directed the Ghaziabad Development Authority, municipal corporation, UPPCB, transport department and police to prepare coordinated pollution-control plans.

The municipal corporation has undertaken mechanised road sweeping and water sprinkling, although a proposed drone-based sprinkling initiative faced a setback after an inadequate number of companies responded to the tender.

Residents say such interventions need to be sustained rather than confined to pollution emergencies.

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"We want regular water sprinkling, proper road cleaning, action against illegal industrial emissions and a sustained crackdown on garbage burning," said Brijbhushan, a shopkeeper.

Local resident Ravindra Bansal said people in pollution-affected areas were experiencing breathing difficulties, eye irritation and coughing, with children, senior citizens, outdoor workers and asthma patients particularly vulnerable.

Another resident, Bhushan, said he had stopped exercising outdoors during morning and evening hours and used a well-fitted N95 mask when venturing outside.

Residents were also keeping their windows shut during peak pollution hours, he said.

"We want a permanent solution to this problem," said local resident Rajesh Kumar.

Attempts to contact Loni Municipal Council chairperson Ranjeeta Dhama for her response were unsuccessful.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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