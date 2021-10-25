Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana AAP unit slams state government for tardy paddy procurement
others

Ludhiana AAP unit slams state government for tardy paddy procurement

The Ludhiana district unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has slammed the state government over its alleged failure in procuring the crops timely and alleged that the farmers are facing a harrowing time due to the same
The AAP leaders, who visited the grain market on Gill Road in Ludhiana on Monday, rued that the farmers have been waiting for the procurement of their crop for over 15 days. (Representative photo)
The AAP leaders, who visited the grain market on Gill Road in Ludhiana on Monday, rued that the farmers have been waiting for the procurement of their crop for over 15 days. (Representative photo)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The district unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has slammed the state government over its alleged failure in procuring the crops timely and alleged that the farmers are facing a harrowing time due to the same.

The AAP leaders, who visited the grain market on Gill Road on Monday, rued that the farmers have been waiting for the procurement of their crop for over 15 days but, both the state and union governments have turned a blind eye towards the issue.

They alleged that chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is befooling the public by making fake promises in front of the cameras and has failed to resolve the farmers’ issues at ground level.

AAP district president Suresh Goyal said that the farmers are already at loggerheads with the union government over the three farm laws, and the recent rainfall in the state has added to their misery. A farmer at the grain market allegedly told them that the paddy crop is being purchased at lesser rates.

AAP leaders Daljit Grewal (Bhola) and Kulwant Sidhu said that it seems like the union and state government are harassing the farmers but AAP will continue supporting them at every level.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out