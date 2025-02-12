Mahakumbh: ‘400 MT of trash being collected, disposed daily’

Urban development department has managed collection and disposal of over 11,000 tonnes of waste generated by visiting streams of pilgrims during the Mahakumbh-2025. Bags full of collected trash at Sangam during ongoing Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

Every day, 400 metric tonnes (MT) of trash are being collected, and this is being handled by a fleet of 1,000 vehicles. The department’s efforts are aimed at providing all visitors to Prayagraj a clean and pleasant experience of the Mahakumbh 2025, said Anuj Kumar Jha, secretary (urban development department) and director, Swachh Bharat Mission (urban), on the occasion of Maghi Purnima.

Sharing details of the extensive cleanliness preparations and arrangements put in place for Mahakumbh-2025, Jha highlighted the rigorous efforts being made to maintain cleanliness during the mega event. He said that more than 1.5 lakh toilets installed in the sprawling mela area are being cleaned regularly to ensure they remain accessible and sanitary for all visitors and devotees.

Special teams are dedicated to cleaning the banks of the river, removing religious offerings including flowers, garlands and other puja materials using specialised trash skimmers. He said that the disposal of these materials is being done promptly and efficiently, ensuring the river and surroundings of the holy Triveni Sangam remain pristine, he said.

Over 15,000 sanitation workers are stationed at the Mela grounds, while an additional 8,000 staff members have been deployed throughout the city of Prayagraj to manage waste disposal and cleanliness. The team works around the clock, continuously cleaning roads, collecting waste and managing all waste disposal activities, Jha said.

Jha also appealed to devotees to maintain cleanliness. He urged all pilgrims to avoid littering and to dispose of waste responsibly in the nearest dustbins. By doing so, they can contribute to the collective effort in keeping the Mahakumbh Mela clean and beautiful.