Meerut , A man has been booked after he was accused of assaulting, wrongfully confining and raping a woman at a hotel in the Sadar Bazaar area here, police said on Wednesday.

Man booked for wrongful confinement, rape of woman at Meerut hotel; premises sealed more less

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An FIR was registered against accused Salman after the woman filed a police complaint. The hotel has been sealed, they added.

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Police have also detained the hotel manager and some family members of the accused for questioning.

Senior Superintendent of Police BBGTS Murthy told reporters that a video related to the incident surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

Following this, the woman approached the Sadar Bazaar police station and alleged that Salman assaulted and raped her, and held her hostage at the hotel.

Four police teams, led by the Additional Superintendent of Police , have been formed to investigate the matter and nab the absconding accused, the SSP said.

"To prevent tampering with evidence at the crime scene, the hotel has been sealed and taken under police custody. We have also written to the district administration, the Meerut Development Authority , and the Cantonment Board to permanently seal the premises," Murthy said, adding that alleged immoral and other commercial activities at the hotel are also under investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} The SSP warned of strict departmental action if any negligence from police personnel comes to light, saying that the roles of officers, ranging from the outpost in-charge and station house officer to the circle officer, are under scrutiny. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SSP warned of strict departmental action if any negligence from police personnel comes to light, saying that the roles of officers, ranging from the outpost in-charge and station house officer to the circle officer, are under scrutiny. {{/usCountry}}

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According to police and locals, commotion broke out at the hotel located in the Abu Lane area on Tuesday when the woman ran out screaming for help, and the accused chased and tried to drag her back inside.

Hearing her cries, local shopkeepers and passersby gathered at the spot and attempted to enter the hotel to rescue her, but were allegedly stopped by the hotel staff.

Seeing the crowd swell, the accused fled by jumping off the hotel's roof. A search is on to nab him.

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The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed on the premises, and the footage is circulating widely on social media.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.