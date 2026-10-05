Man puts up hoardings, offers 50,000 to find pet parrot

A 24-year-old man in Chhibramau, Kannauj, has launched an extensive search for his missing pet parrot, offering ₹50,000 to anyone who finds and returns the bird.

The man has posted several videos of the parrot speaking, hoping they will reach someone who may have seen the bird. (SOURCED)

Arjun Joshi, a resident of Kanshi Ram Colony, has also announced ₹10,000 for information leading to its recovery and put up hoardings across the town.

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The parrot flew away from his home on September 14 after seeing a cat, says Joshi adding he had found the injured bird on a road in Khalla village in 2012 and nursed it back to health. The parrot had become an integral part of his life and had learnt to call his name and ask for food.

“It used to call out when it was hungry and would also take my name. Since it has gone missing, I don’t feel good about anything,” he said.

Joshi has now taken his search beyond the streets of Chhibramau. He has posted several videos of the parrot speaking, hoping they will reach someone who may have seen the bird.

In one of the videos, the parrot can be heard repeatedly saying, “Mitthu bhookhe hain.” The video has drawn considerable attention online, with people sharing it and discussing Joshi’s search.

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