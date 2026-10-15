Rajkot, Nine persons have been arrested after an employee of a precious metal refinery was shot dead during a robbery in Gujarat's Rajkot city, where four individuals allegedly looted gold and silver worth around ₹1.53 crore, an official said on Thursday.

Man shot dead, gold and silver worth ₹1.53 crore robbed in Rajkot; nine arrested

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All the accused, who are now in custody, are from outside the state, and all the stolen property has been recovered, Zone-1 Deputy Commissioner of Police Hetal Patel said.

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"Laljibhai Sardhara , an employee of Tanvi Exports India Ltd, a gold and silver refinery located within the jurisdiction of the Thorala police station, was attacked by four unidentified persons on Wednesday evening," she told PTI.

The incident took place when Sardhara came out of the refinery carrying a bag containing gold bars weighing 946 grams, valued at approximately ₹1.48 crore, and two kg of refined silver dust powder worth ₹4.3 lakh, the FIR said.

According to the complaint filed by company partner Bipinbhai Virdiya, two of the four accused got out of a maroon-coloured Tata Tigor car and attempted to snatch the bag from Sardhara.

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{{^usCountry}} When Sardhara and security guard Bavanji Babuji Padhiyar resisted, one of the accused, wearing a white shirt, allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot Sardhara, the complaint said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Sardhara and security guard Bavanji Babuji Padhiyar resisted, one of the accused, wearing a white shirt, allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot Sardhara, the complaint said. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused grabbed the bag and fled in the car.

Sardhara was rushed to a private hospital, where he died during treatment, according to the FIR.

The company sends refined gold and silver from its refinery, located around 40 metres from its main premises, to its jewellery manufacturing unit at Yug Building, accompanied by security personnel, the complainant said.

A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act and the Gujarat Police Act, and the alleged robbers were subsequently arrested, officials said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagdish Bangarwa, the arrested persons originally belong to different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

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"Those involved in the crime were arrested with the help of Rajasthan police," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.