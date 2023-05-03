Home / Cities / Others / Facial recognition system for inner line permit holders launched in Manipur

Facial recognition system for inner line permit holders launched in Manipur

BySobhapati Samom
May 03, 2023 12:37 PM IST

In states that come under the ILP regime, outsiders, including people from other states of the country, need to take permission to visit them

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday launched a facial recognition system (FRS) for Inner Line Permit (ILP) holders and flagged off two camera mounted mobile FRS vehicles.

The CM said FRS will facilitate a smoother entry and exit system for permit applicants/ holders from the state. (DIPR Manipur)
Speaking to media persons at the launch event, Biren Singh said the newly launched system will help in effective checking of ILP holders whose validity has expired at the ILP counters.

The system has been implemented on a trial basis for some time now, he said, adding that even during the trial period, the system had managed to identify defaulters in the ILP system.

Singh said the FRS system has been installed at various places including the Imphal Airport, Jiribam, and efforts are on to install it at other places including Khongsang Railway Station at Khongsang and Moreh, among others.

“On top of this, the two mobile vehicles will be stationed at different locations in Imphal East and West districts to identify ILP defaulters,” he said.

“FRS will facilitate a smoother entry and exit system for permit applicants/ holders from the state”, he said.

ILP system came into effect in Manipur from January 1, 2020.

Manipur became the fourth state after Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram where the ILP regime is applicable.

In states that come under the ILP regime, outsiders, including people from other states of the country, need to take permission to visit them.

Since the introduction ILP system in Manipur, around 3,52,311 ILPs including 3,17,715 temporary,33,015 regular and 1,581 labour ILPs have been issued till December last year.

