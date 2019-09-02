Mizoram not to issue temporary inner line permits to those excluded from Assam NRC

india

With over 19 lakh people excluded from the final NRC in Assam, the government of neighbouring Mizoram has asked its officials not to issue temporary Inner Line Permits (ILP) to those whose names did not figure in the citizens register.

Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana said on Monday that the measure was taken so that suspected foreigners from Assam do not enter the state.

Security has been beefed up along the 123 km-long interstate border with Assam, DIG (Northern Range) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said.

Police stations and outposts have been alerted to ensure that people from Assam are not allowed in without valid permits, he said.

“Additional police personnel were deployed to ensure maintenance of law and order in the border areas with Assam,” the DIG said.

The border areas were completely peaceful and there was no report of any untoward incident from any part of Mizoram in the wake of the publication of the final NRC, he added.

In the final NRC list published on Saturday 19,06,657 people out of the total 3,30,27,661 who had applied for inclusion in the NRC, did not find their names in it, as per a statement from the Assam NRC coordinator’s office.

Inner Line Permit is an official travel document issued by the Government of India to allow a citizen of the country travel to protected areas located near the country’s international border for a limited period. It is obligatory for citizens from outside the protected areas to obtain a permit for entering into those areas.

There are different kinds of ILPs for tourists and for people who intend to stay for long-term periods, often for employment purposes.

