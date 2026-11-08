Vadodara, A Vadodara court has ordered criminal proceedings against the then police inspector for allegedly assaulting a man in 2024, which left him with a ruptured eardrum.

Man's eardrum ruptured after 'assault': Gujarat court orders criminal proceedings against cop

Prima facie, a case was made out against the then Gorwa police station inspector, K N Lathiya, Judicial Magistrate First Class Supriya Sanyal said in an order passed on November 4.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

She directed the issuance of process against Lathiya under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions dealing with voluntarily causing grievous hurt and intentional insult.

As per complainant Moin Pathan, he was driving a car in the Gorwa area of Gujarat's Vadodara city on the night of November 4, 2024, when he was attacked by four-five men on motorcycles. Pathan called his brother, Mohammad Ahmed Khan, for help, who then called up the police control room. Despite his call, no police assistance arrived.

When Lathiya later arrived at the scene, he was in a private black car and not in his uniform. "He took both parties to the Gorwa police station.

"There, he subjected the two complainants to a severe beating, which caused Moin's eardrum to rupture," the complainant's lawyer, Darshan Patel, alleged.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Pathan received medical treatment the following day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pathan received medical treatment the following day. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The police inspector filed a case under the Prohibition Act against Pathan and his brother.

Following the alleged police brutality, the brothers approached the police commissioner, the state Director General of Police, and the Home Minister for action against Lathiya. When no action was taken, they approached the court.

In his defence, Lathiya said that both the brothers were drunk and a case of drunk driving was registered against them, which has been proved before the court. "They were drunk and put the lives of people at risk. They also have a criminal past," he claimed.

Patel alleged that Pathan's eardrum was ruptured as a result of being struck and that the latter also provided his statement in court.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"The court observed that a prima facie case had been established and ordered that a criminal case be registered against the accused police inspector. It also directed that summonses be issued to him," Patel added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.