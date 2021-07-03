Maoist attack mining area in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur, one killed

Maoists attacked an iron ore mining site in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday and killed an employee of a private firm after torching vehicles and machinery, police said on Saturday.

Police said that an exchange of fire took place between the Maoists and security personnel on Saturday.

“The incident took place in Dongar hills in Aamdai Ghati where Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited (JNIL) has been allotted an iron ore mine. Maoists attacked the site around 10 am and set fire to four Poclain excavator machines and two Hyva trucks besides other machinery deployed for the construction work,” a press note issued by police stated.

The release further stated that there were 14 workers at the spot.

“Maoists thrashed supervisor Pradip Sheel to death with sticks and also injured some others,” police said.

Police said that after being alerted about the incident, a team of security forces from a nearby police camp set off for the spot. Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and 13 workers, along with the body of the dead employee, were taken to Chhote Dongar police station. A search operation is underway to trace the rebels.