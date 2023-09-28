Mathura Railway Mishap: Smartphone-distracted loco-pilot kept bag on throttle, reveals probe

LUCKNOW An ongoing investigation into the Mathura train mishap, which occurred on September 26, has revealed alarming details. The loco-pilot of the electric multiple unit (EMU) train that accidentally ascended onto the platform at Mathura railway station was found to be preoccupied with his smartphone at the time of the incident. Additionally, he negligently placed his bag on the throttle of the engine, setting off a chain of events that led to the accident. As a result, the train travelled down the track and ultimately climbed onto the platform before coming to a halt. The accident caused damage to the overhead wire, and a woman was left injured. (HT Photo)

The incident unfolded late in the evening at 10:50 pm when an EMU train originating from Shakur Basti in Delhi arrived at platform 2A at Mathura station. Security camera footage captured the moment when the loco-pilot, identified as Sachin, entered the train cabin while engrossed in his smartphone. He carelessly set his bag on the throttle, inadvertently pushing it forward. This action set the EMU train in motion toward the platform.

As a result, the train travelled down the track and ultimately climbed onto the platform before coming to a halt. The accident caused damage to the overhead wire, and a woman was left injured. She was rushed to the hospital. Subsequently, five railway personnel involved in the incident were suspended, and the railways launched a high-level inquiry.

The preliminary investigation reported that Sachin had registered a reading of 47 mg/100 ml on a breathalyser test, indicating mild alcohol consumption. A further medical examination is pending to determine the exact level of alcohol in his system.

The EMU train’s route originates in Delhi, making several stops at local stations before reaching Mathura. Platform number 2 is situated at the train’s endpoint, where a buffer dead end is in place.

The joint report on the incident, available with HT, provides a minute-by-minute account of how the accident transpired just moments after Sachin took over from his colleague, who had worked the previous shift.

Upon the train’s arrival at Mathura station on Tuesday at 10:50 pm, the first loco-pilot completed his duty and left the locomotive cabin. Following instructions from his duty in-charge, Sachin approached the first loco-pilot to request the cabin key. However, he was informed that the key was inside the cabin.

Later, the train began to move as Sachin had mistakenly placed his bag on the throttle of the engine. Reacting swiftly, Sachin applied the emergency brake, but by then, the train had already entered the platform. He promptly informed his supervisor about the situation, which led to further investigation.

Subsequent examination revealed that the throttle remained in the forward position, and the key was still inside the cabin. Sachin initially attributed the incident to the previous loco-pilot’s “fault”, claiming that the train’s functions were left “switched on”. However, the first loco-pilot has contradicted this in his statement, asserting that he had handed the key to Sachin before he entered the cabin.

