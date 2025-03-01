MBBS first-year student assaulted over haircut row at BRD Medical College, condition stable

A first-year MBBS student at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College was assaulted by senior students on Thursday evening after he refused to comply with their demands to cut his hair. The assault left him with head injuries. The situation escalated as the seniors surrounded the student to ‘teach him a lesson’. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Professor Ram Kumar Jaiswal, Principal of BRD Medical College, stated that the anti-ragging committee has initiated an inquiry following verbal reports from the guard and students. He assured that strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

Circle officer (CO) Ravi Kumar Singh confirmed that while the police have not yet received a written complaint, they are aware that a scuffle occurred. The injured student is currently receiving treatment for head injuries.

According to officials, a group of senior students confronted the first-year student on Thursday evening, questioning him for not adhering to their directive to cut his hair. While most first-year students complied, the victim had been avoiding it due to his brother’s upcoming wedding after Holi. This led to a heated argument, following which the seniors assaulted him.

The situation escalated as the seniors surrounded the student to ‘teach him a lesson’. A cycle stand guard alerted the police post officials, who quickly arrived at the scene and rushed the injured student to Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital at BRD Medical College. His condition is reported to be stable.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and further action will be taken based on the inquiry’s findings.