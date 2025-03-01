Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MBBS first-year student assaulted over haircut row at BRD Medical College, condition stable

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Mar 01, 2025 06:50 AM IST

A first-year MBBS student at BRD Medical College was assaulted by seniors for not cutting his hair, sustaining head injuries; an inquiry is underway.

A first-year MBBS student at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College was assaulted by senior students on Thursday evening after he refused to comply with their demands to cut his hair. The assault left him with head injuries.

The situation escalated as the seniors surrounded the student to ‘teach him a lesson’. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
The situation escalated as the seniors surrounded the student to ‘teach him a lesson’. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Professor Ram Kumar Jaiswal, Principal of BRD Medical College, stated that the anti-ragging committee has initiated an inquiry following verbal reports from the guard and students. He assured that strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

Circle officer (CO) Ravi Kumar Singh confirmed that while the police have not yet received a written complaint, they are aware that a scuffle occurred. The injured student is currently receiving treatment for head injuries.

According to officials, a group of senior students confronted the first-year student on Thursday evening, questioning him for not adhering to their directive to cut his hair. While most first-year students complied, the victim had been avoiding it due to his brother’s upcoming wedding after Holi. This led to a heated argument, following which the seniors assaulted him.

The situation escalated as the seniors surrounded the student to ‘teach him a lesson’. A cycle stand guard alerted the police post officials, who quickly arrived at the scene and rushed the injured student to Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital at BRD Medical College. His condition is reported to be stable.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and further action will be taken based on the inquiry’s findings.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On