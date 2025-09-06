Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
Meghalaya police file 790-page chargesheet in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

ByDavid Laitphlang
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 02:28 pm IST

Police said the investigation has established that Sonam Raghuvanshi, who was in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha, conspired with him and the three assailants to murder Raja Raghuvanshi

Shillong: The Meghalaya Police on Saturday filed a 790-page chargesheet in the Sohra court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class, formally naming five accused in the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon trip to Meghalaya.

Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. (File Photo)
The chargesheet, prepared by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), arraigns Raja’s wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, and three hired assailants — Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi — under sections 103(1), 238(a), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, (BNS) 2023.

East Khasi Hills superintendent of police, Vivek Syiem, confirmed that a supplementary chargesheet will be filed against three other co-accused — property dealer Silome James, flat owner Lokendra Tomar, and security guard Balbir Ahirwar — once the pending forensic reports are received. The trio, earlier arrested for destruction and concealment of evidence, are presently out on bail.

“The investigation has conclusively established that Sonam Raghuvanshi, who was in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha, conspired with him and the three assailants to murder Raja during their honeymoon,” SP Syiem said, while adding, “Substantial material evidence and enclosures have been filed along with the chargesheet to support the case.”

