Mizoram MLAs raise concern in assembly on ‘poorly manned’ international borders

AIZAWL: Mizoram legislators, both from ruling and opposition parties, voiced their concerns over the poorly manned international boundaries with Myanmar and Bangladesh, citing rising threats from illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Mizoram shares a 510-km-long porous border with Myanmar and a 318- km-long border with Bangladesh. (Representational image)

The issue was discussed in the ongoing budget session of the state assembly on Monday where members representing border constituencies demanded urgent action to bolster security.

Prova Chakma, MLA from West Tuipui constituency, highlighted the shortage of law enforcement officers in her region. “My constituency shares an international boundary with Bangladesh, and security is under threat with only meagre police presence,” Chakma said, revealing that Tlabung police station, the only law enforcement presence in her constituency, has just seven personnel.

Lawngtlai West MLA, C Ngunlianchunga, expressed concerns over the security of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP), a ₹2,904.04-crore initiative aimed at connecting India’s northeastern states to Myanmar’s Sittwe port via Paletwa and then by road to Mizoram.

“The transit point at Indo-Myanmar border village Zochachhuah in Mizoram, a crucial part of the project, has zero police deployment,” he said, adding that villages of strategic importance around the KMMTTP route, such as Bungtlang South, Vaseikai and Parva, lack significant police presence to enforce order.

Lalmuanpuia Punte, ruling Zoram Peoples’ Movement party MLA from Hrangturzo constituency, also criticised the state’s over-reliance on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. “Southern and western Mizoram, which share borders with Bangladesh, need better police presence. We rely too much on the BSF to patrol our own land,” Punte said.

The lack of border security has also led to an increase in narcotics smuggling. In 2023, Mizoram police seized 154.172 kg of methamphetamine, whereas in 2024, the number surged to 627.741 kg. Similarly, heroin seizures increased from 68.055 kg in 2023 to 80.814 kg last year.

Apart from narcotics, other contraband goods such as illegal areca nuts, Chinese-made cigarettes and other smuggled items have also been confiscated in large quantities. Home minister K. Sapdanga informed the assembly that 1.2 crore kg of areca nuts worth ₹23 crore were seized in Champhai district alone.

Ramthanmawia, MLA from East Tuipui constituency in Champhai district, expressed concerns over Farkawn village, which is less than an hour’s drive from Chin National Army’s headquarters. “Farkawn is manned by just two policemen, yet it neighbours a huge foreign armed camp,” he said.

Following the concerns raised by legislators, home minister K. Sapdanga assured that the state government would review the security situation immediately. However, he admitted that a shortage of police personnel remains a major challenge.

“There are over 4,400 vacant posts in the Home Department. While we plan to recruit 200 new personnel, it will not be enough to bridge the gap. However, we will prioritise strengthening security in strategic towns and villages,” he said.