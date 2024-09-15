Mobile internet ban extended in Manipur till September 20

The Manipur government has extended the ban on the mobile internet services in the territorial jurisdiction of five districts of the state for five more days till 3pm of September 20. People take part in a protest orgainsed by Delhi Meetei Co-ordinating Committee over recent violence in Manipur, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Issuing an order in this regard on Sunday, the Commissioner (Home) of the state government said, “The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its possible co-relation with the general operation of internet suspension in the last fortnight, decided to continue suspension of internet and mobile data services including VSATs, and VPN services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal, West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts of Manipur for another 5 days w.e.f. 15-09-2024.”

Therefore, under the power conferred as per Rule 2 of Temporary suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules,2017,the Governor of Manipur is pleased to order extension of temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services including VSATs, and VPN services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts of Manipur for another 5 days w.e.f. 3:00 pm of 15-09-2024 till 3:00 pm of 20-09-2024 in public interest” said the order signed by Kumar.

This order will not apply or have any effect on the state government vide order No.H-1701/181/2023-HD-HD-Part (1) dated 12-09-2024 regarding conditional lifting of suspension of internet services through Broadband (ILL & FTTH), it further added.

On September 12, the state government lifted the suspension of internet services in case of Broadband service (ILL and FTTH) conditionally in a liberalised manner subject to the fulfilment of the terms and conditions.

However, the State Government decided “to keep suspension of Mobile Internet data” as “there are still apprehensions of spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media”, for facilitating and/or mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which can cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property by indulging in arson/vandalism and other types of violent activities for which the control mechanism is still poor, according to the Home department.

Earlier in the day, the state authorities relaxed curfew in all areas of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur and Thoubal districts from 5am till 12noon in view of the “developing law and orders in the district” as well as “to facilitate the general public to purchase the essential items including medicines and food items.”

As a result, people from different locations rushed to markets in and around Imphal to buy the essential items. Long queues are also seen in front of almost all the ATM booths in the state capital to take out some amounts in cash as the ban on mobile internet has hit online transactions for the past four days.

But they are compelled to rush back to their respective places as the curfew relaxation period ends at 12noon.

However, the movement of persons belonging to essential services were exempted from further imposition of curfew after the expiry of the said period of relaxation.

The Manipur authorities imposed curfew in valley districts with effect from 11am of September 10 onwards, in view of the prevailing law and order situation arising out of the widespread students’ protest over the government’s alleged inaction into the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Manipur has been witnessing violence after a rally turned violent in May last year. So far, over 200 people have lost their lives while more than 50,000 people have been internally displaced. Most of the displaced people are staying in relief camps in the state.