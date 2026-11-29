Thane, Thane and Palghar districts have achieved remarkable milestones in the Mobilization for AIDS Security campaign implemented under the guidance of National AIDS Control Organisation and Maharashtra State AIDS Control Society , an official said on Sunday.

Mobilization for AIDS Security campaign: Thane, Palghar achieve milestones, in 'Surakshit' category more less

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By the end of November, both districts had entered the 'Surakshit' category, with Thane recording 97:95:98 percent and Palghar achieving 97:95:97 percent across key targets, he said, quoting an official release.

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"In Thane district, out of an estimated 35,902 people living with HIV, 34,856 know their status, leaving 1,046 to be identified. Among those diagnosed, 33,092 are on continuous antiretroviral therapy , with 1,764 yet to be linked. Of 23,889 individuals on ART, 23,363 have achieved viral load suppression, with 526 remaining," the official said.

In Palghar district, 5,891 of an estimated 6,078 people living with HIV know their status, leaving 187 to be traced, while a total of 5,611 diagnosed individuals are receiving continuous ART, with 280 awaiting linkage, he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Of 4,276 individuals on ART in Palghar, 4,149 have suppressed viral loads, with 127 remaining, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of 4,276 individuals on ART in Palghar, 4,149 have suppressed viral loads, with 127 remaining, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Index testing, cluster-level drives, private doctor engagement, intensified Information-Education-Communication outreach, rapid ART linkage, follow-up of lost-to-care beneficiaries, regular viral load testing and counseling were behind the progress, the official said.

All these efforts were supported by DCU, ICTC, ART, CSC, DSRC, and TI teams, he added.

On December 1, which is observed as World AIDS Day, NACO will honor Thane Collector Shrikrishna Panchal and Palghar Collector Indu Rani Jakhar as well as Deputy Director of Health Services and District Surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar at an event to be held in New Delhi.

Dr Pawar and District Program Officer Ratan Gadhave said, despite migrant follow-up challenges, teams aim to sustain 'Surakshit' status and reach zero mother-to-child transmission for 'Surakshit ' status.

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