Kurukshetra, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday announced that the state's largest modern rest house will be constructed here at ₹120 crore.

Modern rest house to be built in Kurukshetra: CM Saini more less

He also announced that a tourist police station will soon be established on three acres of land near Brahma Sarovar.

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Hundred police personnel and support staff to be deployed there will receive specialised training in behavioural skills, cultural sensitivity and different languages.

Saini made these announcements while addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the modern Public Works Department Rest House, to be constructed on approximately six-and-a-half acres along the western bank of Brahma Sarovar, according to an official release.

Saini flagged off 26 recovery vans and command-and-control vehicles, purchased at nearly ₹3 crore, to strengthen Haryana's Fire and Emergency Services.

He said the sacred land of Kurukshetra embodies righteousness, guidance and the immortal legacy of the Mahabharata. Every foundation laid on this land, he said, represents not merely bricks and cement but also faith, determination and a commitment to public service.

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{{^usCountry}} Saini said industrial activities are increasing across Haryana, while the construction of high-rise buildings is also expanding. Consequently, the challenges associated with responding to emergencies are changing, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini said industrial activities are increasing across Haryana, while the construction of high-rise buildings is also expanding. Consequently, the challenges associated with responding to emergencies are changing, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Keeping these challenges in view, the newly purchased vehicles have been designed to be compact and multipurpose. They will be equipped with essential equipment, including portable pumps, breathing apparatus and lighting towers, he said.

The modern PWD Rest House on the western bank of Brahma Sarovar will be developed over a built-up area of approximately two lakh square feet, he said, adding that the project is targeted for completion within 24 months.

The ₹120-crore project will comprise three buildings, including a five-storey main rest house, a separate rest house for employees and drivers, and six residential quarters for Class IV employees.

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It will feature conference rooms, a committee room, a multipurpose hall, a restaurant, and rooftop dining facilities, the statement said, adding that the basement will provide parking space for approximately 40 vehicles.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.