New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Sunday inaugurated a newly developed park in BK Dutt Colony, near the Lodhi-era Najaf Khan Tomb in central Delhi, as part of an ongoing tree plantation drive.

The inauguration took place on the occasion of the 50th Sunday of the government’s plantation campaign. (HT Photo) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The park has been inaugurated on the occasion of the 50th Sunday of the plantation campaign. The area was earlier in a poor condition. NDMC took over the space and undertook its development and beautification. Various improvement works have been carried out, including civil works, installation of railings, repair of the boundary wall, painting and whitewashing, construction of the park’s new gate and installation of red stone along the park boundary wall,” said NDMC vice chairperson Kuljeet Chahal.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Chahal said the NDMC will install QR codes on every plant. “By scanning these QR codes, people will be able to access complete information about each plant, including its species, date of plantation and the name of the person who planted it. This will help maintain a digital record of every plant and encourage people to take greater responsibility for its care and protection,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The civic body also plans to set up a portal and install plaques to mark the saplings planted as part of the drive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic body also plans to set up a portal and install plaques to mark the saplings planted as part of the drive. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He said the park complements the architectural character of the nearby historic Najaf Khan Tomb. “During today’s plantation drive, saplings of various species, including Peepal, Mango, Amla, Chikoo, Lemon, Guava Belpatra, and Ashok, were planted,” he added.