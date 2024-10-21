Menu Explore
New in West UP: Flights from Saharanpur airport, direct train to Mumbai

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Oct 21, 2024 08:34 PM IST

While flights are expected to begin from Nov 5, the Lalkuan-Mumbai long distance train has already started services

Flights from Sarsawa Airport, Saharanpur, and a train to Mumbai via Moradabad: those two long-standing demands of the people of the region will soon see the light of day .

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated operation of flights from Sarsawa Airport during a programme in Varanasi on Sunday.

Officials said that preparations are on to operate flights and they may become operational from November 5. Initially, flights will be available for Ghaziabad and Moradabad. Later, other destinations will also be included.

A programme was also organised at Sarasawa Airport on Sunday in which ministers, BJP leaders and business leaders participated. They all appreciated the efforts of the government for providing different modes of travel to people and said that flight connectivity will help boost business in the area.

In another gift, Mumbai express train (22544) will now connect Lalkuan station in Uttarakhand to Bandra Terminus, Mumbai. Train services too began on Sunday.

Railway officials said that the first train will arrive in Moradabad via Rampur on Monday at 10 am after starting from Lalkuan. All preparations have been made to welcome the train at Moradabad station.

It will be a weekly train and take 22 hours 28 minutes to reach Bandra terminus from Moradabad via Amroha, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Mathura junction stations.

All seats of the train were booked for its first journey as a direct train between Moradabad and Mumbai was a decades-long pending demand.

This train will help many merchants, businessmen and professionals who often travel to Mumbai.

