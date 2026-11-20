Hyderabad, Telangana Police have arrested nine people for allegedly supplying bank accounts used to route money in an online investment fraud that cheated a man of ₹74 lakh through unsolicited WhatsApp groups and fake stock market advice.

Nine arrested in Telangana for supplying bank accounts in ₹74 lakh online investment fraud

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Police are searching for two men from Maharashtra, who are the alleged masterminds of the racket.

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On June 8, the complainant, identified as Saleem, was added to a WhatsApp group without his consent.

The group was allegedly administered by several people using different mobile numbers, some posing as financial experts, police said.

A second group, styled as a customer service channel of a securities firm, was also used to communicate with him.

"The group administrators regularly shared stock-market tips, buy/sell recommendations and block-trading plans, claiming returns ranging from 5 per cent to 50 per cent, thereby gaining the complainant's confidence," police said.

Another person posing as a group member claimed to be regularly withdrawing profits.

The complainant was instructed to register on a trading application using his mobile number. He then transferred money as directed and later realised he had been cheated, losing ₹74 lakh in all.

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{{^usCountry}} During the probe, the investigating officer examined bank statements and KYC/AOF details and found that the money had been transferred through a bank account. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the probe, the investigating officer examined bank statements and KYC/AOF details and found that the money had been transferred through a bank account. {{/usCountry}}

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"The investigation revealed that the accused arranged bank accounts for receiving and transferring the cheated money in return for commissions. Account holders were allegedly offered 20 per cent commission on transactions, while account intermediaries were to receive 5 per cent," police said.

The accused collected bank account credentials and forwarded them to the masterminds, police added.

One of the arrested, a Hyderabad resident, allegedly arranged accounts from unsuspecting people and commission agents to receive the fraud proceeds in return for a commission.

"Malkajgiri cyber crime police bust online investment fraud. Nine accused arrested. Property seized, nine mobile phones along with SIM cards," according to a police press release.

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The nine accused are being produced before a local court for judicial remand, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.