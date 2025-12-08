Nitish pitches for ‘jobs to locals’ during Buxar SEZ visit

The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government has begun implementing its plan to develop two special economic zones (SEZs) spanning 250 acres to boost industry and investment in the state. The rapid industrialisation and consequent generation of employment through industries has been one of the main agendas of the government. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inspects an industrial unit at Buxar (HT PHOTO)

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday reached Nawanagar in Buxar district on Monday and inspected the rapidly developing industrial area.

Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary was also present with him on the occasion.

The Centre in 2024 had given its approval for development of two SEZs at Kumarbagh (Bettiah) and Nawanagar (Buxar), putting Bihar on a new path of industrial competitiveness. The Kumarbagh SEZ in West Champaran will cost ₹116 crore and the Nawanagar SEZ will cost ₹102 crore. BIADA (Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority) has allocated 150 acres for the Buxar SEZ. There SEZs are likely to generate 10,000 jobs directly and indirectly.

On Monday, the CM inspected Pepsico and ethanol plants, asking the company management to provide employment to maximum number of local people.

Nitish asked the officials to solve all the problems arising in the industrial units promptly so that the process of employment generation and industrial development could be accelerated.

The ethanol company’s CMD Ajay Singh informed the CM that the Centre was only purchasing ethanol for six months. Production stopped for the remaining six months. He urged annual ethanol procurement be ensured for uninterrupted operations. The CM assured he would raise the matter before the Centre.

Rajpur MLA Santosh Kumar Nirala assured local villagers that to provide maximum employment to local youths, he would discuss the matter with the CM. Kumar also inspected the wildlife rescue centre being developed focussing on treating and protecting local wildlife, especially endangered blackbucks. He also inspected and conducted an aerial survey of the under construction bridge over the Ganges.

Recently, industries minister Dilip Jaiswal had said the government was extremely serious and committed to the SEZ project. He had said the two SEZs would be equipped with world-class technology and facilities.

The SEZs are expected to cater to various industries, including manufacturing, IT and ITeS, pharmaceuticals, and agro-processing. These sectors hold immense potential for growth and job creation, particularly in states like Bihar, which are poised to capitalise on their demographic dividend.