No arrest during ‘cooling period’ of 2 months after FIR under sec 498A: Allahabad HC
The Allahabad high court has said after the registration of a first information report (FIR) under Section 498A (punishment for cruelty by husband and his relatives) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), no arrest should be made before expiry of a “cooling-period” of two months.
It also said during this period, the matter should be immediately referred to Family Welfare Committee (FWC) for making an attempt to get matrimonial disputes resolved through mediation.
The court also made it clear that only those matrimonial disputes would be referred to FWC which will be regarding Section 498-A IPC and other sections of the IPC in which the imprisonment is less than 10 years but there is no physical injury caused to the woman.
Justice Rahul Chaturvedi passed the order on Monday on the revision petition filed by Mukesh Bansal (father-in-law), Manju Bansal (mother-in-law) and Sahib Bansal (husband) of the complainant challenging dismissal of their discharge application by the lower court.
Sahib Bansal’s wife had lodged an FIR against her husband and in-laws alleging that they were subjecting her to cruelty and her husband was sexually assaulting her. After filing of the chargesheet against the accused, trial was going on in the lower court in which they (the accused) had filed discharge application.
The high court allowed the discharge plea of in-laws but rejected the plea of husband and directed him to appear before lower court during the trial. Sahib Bansal will appear before lower court in which trial is going on and “contest the trial to its logical conclusion”.
“If settlement (compromise) is reached between the parties, it would be open for the district and sessions judge and other senior judicial officers nominated by him in the district to dispose of the proceedings including closing of the criminal case,” said the court.
The court directed that every district shall have at least one or more FWC comprising at least three members. It also condemned the practice of “graphical description” of allegations of sexual assaults and dowry demand while lodging of FIR in matrimonial disputes.
“FIR is the place where the informant gives the story mobilising the state machinery engaging in the commission of cognisable offence. It is not soft porn literature where the graphical description should be made,” the court observed.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
