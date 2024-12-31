Menu Explore
Noida man duped of 40L by cyber frauds

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 31, 2024 10:57 PM IST

The victim, a software engineer at a private firm, was involved in a website making for a cryptocurrency project

HT Correspondent

The victim realised to have fallen into a trap after all details regarding money transfer were deleted from the fake websites by cybercriminals. (Representational image)
The victim realised to have fallen into a trap after all details regarding money transfer were deleted from the fake websites by cybercriminals. (Representational image)

Noida: A 34-year-old man was duped of 40 lakh on the pretext of fetching investors for his website-making project in Noida, said officers on Monday, adding that the fraud took place between September 16 and November 22.

Vivek Sharma, the victim, is a software engineer at a private firm, and resides in Sector 36, Noida though originally from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He was involved in a website making for a cryptocurrency project, officers said.

In this police complaint, Sharma said that on November 16 he was added to a social media group, and fraudsters offered to bring investors for his project and demanded seven to eight percent of commission in profit as their fee.

Police said Sharma was directed to transfer 12 lakh as a fee, and 15 lakh as security.

“Sharma converted the money from INR to USDT (digital cryptocurrency) on their instructions and additionally got duped of 10 lakh as other charges,” said Vinod Yadav, station house officer, crime branch, adding that in multiple payments he ended up losing 40 lakh in a day.

Sharma realised to have fallen into a trap after all details regarding money transfer were deleted from the fake websites by cybercriminals.

Subsequently, he lodged a complaint at the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP). Later, a case for cheating, cheating by personation of the BNS and IT Act was registered at the Cybercrime Branch Police Station, said Sahasveer Singh, investigating officer, adding that efforts are on to freeze the transferred amount.

