New Delhi, A passionate audience, a strong musical heritage and an enabling environment for large-scale live entertainment tipped the scales in favour of Guwahati for the Northeast debut of legendary American band Guns N' Roses, according to the show's promoter.

Northeast debut of Guns N'' Roses in Guwahati: The backend story more less

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The vivacious group, comprising frontman Axl Rose, guitarists Slash, Duff McKagan and Richard Fortus, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and drummer Isaac Carpenter, entertained a 30,000-strong crowd at Guwahati's Khanapara Veterinary Ground on November 17 for a marathon three hours.

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Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the concert was an opportunity to make Guwahati a recurring destination on the global touring map of music bands, supported by the right audience, infrastructure, local capabilities and institutional partnerships.

According to Naman Pugalia, chief business officer at BookMyShow, Post Malone's 2025 concert in Guwahati demonstrated that the audience, the city and the state were ready to embrace a global production of this scale.

"The Northeast has one of India's most devoted rock audiences, with a deep-rooted cultural relationship with the genre. Guwahati, in particular, has a vibrant live music ecosystem and an audience that has grown up listening to the kind of music Guns N' Roses represents," Pugalia told PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} Recreating the technical standards for the show was a challenge so were the band's massive sound and lighting rigs requirements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recreating the technical standards for the show was a challenge so were the band's massive sound and lighting rigs requirements. {{/usCountry}}

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Zeus Unwalla, head of production at BookMyShow, said a substantial portion of the specialised equipment had to be mobilised from other regional centres - lighting, LED and camera infrastructure brought in from Mumbai, and audio system, staging, roofing and scaffolding sourced from Kolkata.

"The technical teams work through detailed production specifications and advance planning to ensure that every element, from stage configuration and sound coverage to structural and technical requirements, is aligned with the touring crew's expectations," Unwalla told PTI.

On the logistical challenges in moving the production from Bengaluru, where the band performed on November 14, to Guwahati, Unwalla said three days was an exceptionally tight window when certain categories of production equipment could take more than a week to travel between these cities.

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"We therefore had to treat the two cities as distinct events, deploying separate production kits that could operate in parallel. Only the essential artist equipment, including the backline, wardrobe, consoles and core audio systems, travelled between the destinations through air cargo to meet the timelines," he said.

A core group of approximately 10 heads of department travelled between the cities to maintain continuity across the productions, he said.

Unwalla said the production in Guwahati involved a substantial mobilisation of people, equipment and technical infrastructure.

"Approximately 150 specialists were deployed across stage, sound, lighting and AV, supported by a touring party of over 70. The production equipment alone weighed approximately 96 tonnes, spanning the roof, staging, scaffolding, audio, lighting, LED and camera systems," he said.

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Pugalia added that the Assam government's vision of positioning the state as a destination for large-format live entertainment, alongside the support of its various agencies, gave the promoters of the show the confidence to take on a production of this scale.

He said the Assam government's support was fundamental to enabling a production of this scale in Guwahati.

"For an international concert, the venue is only one part of the operational equation. The surrounding ecosystem, including public infrastructure, transportation, emergency services, security and civic coordination, is equally important.

"Through its various departments and agencies, the state government and Assam Tourism Development Corporation facilitated coordination across policing, fire services, medical and emergency response, disaster management, water supply, airport movement, transportation and other essential services," he said.

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Asked about what went into setting up the backstage compound at Khanapara Veterinary Ground, Pugalia said the backstage environment is an extension of the production itself - it has to function as a dedicated operational ecosystem, aligned with the artist's technical, hospitality and personal requirements.

On whether the band or its touring crew made any specific backstage requests, he said international touring acts operate with detailed technical and hospitality riders that outline their requirements across every destination, and Guns N' Roses was no exception.

"Our aim is to demonstrate that India is ready to deliver world-class live entertainment at scale, and that the quality of the experience should never be determined by the destination," he said.

Pugalia also said the Guwahati event was a seamless coming together of two veteran bands on the touring circuit - GN'R and Parikrama.

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"From an operational standpoint, both bands had their respective dressing rooms and dedicated backstage areas, with the production and artist teams coordinating schedules and arrangements to ensure a smooth show-day experience," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.