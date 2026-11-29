New Delhi: With several private schools opening nursery admissions for the 2027-2028 academic session, factors such as proximity to the school, sibling enrolment, alum connections, and first-born status are likely to play a decisive role.

School proximity and sibling status is likely to weigh heavily (Photo for representation) more less

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South Delhi-based The Indian School has assigned 60 points to proximity, while sibling enrolment and first-born status carry 20 points each. The distance point is further bifurcated into three– with 60 points for those applicants residing within a 3 km range, 40 points for those beyond 3 and within 8km, and 20 points for those beyond 8 km.

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“Distance plays a major role. Awarding more points clearly shows that the closer the child’s place of residence, the better. Parents too keep in mind this as they don’t want a 3+ child to travel far,” said Tania Joshi, principal of The Indian School.

Similarly, Bluebells School International at Kailash Colony has allocated its 100 points across four categories: neighbourhood (50), alum connection (20), siblings enrolled (20) and staff wards (10). According to the school’s website, the neighbourhood criterion will be applicable “only as per existing junior school bus routes. Allocation of points will be based on the address and not the locality”.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, New Delhi-based St Columba’s School has given priority to Catholic/Christian (40), alum child (20), sibling (20), and neighbourhood (20). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, New Delhi-based St Columba’s School has given priority to Catholic/Christian (40), alum child (20), sibling (20), and neighbourhood (20). {{/usCountry}}

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“All students claiming admission under the minority Christian category commit to the student attending Catechism classes in school throughout his years in the school,” St Columba’s School stated on the website.

Bharat Arora, president of the Action Committee of Unaided Recognised Private Schools, said two key trends have been identified– the growing emphasis on proximity to schools and the increasing shift towards online application processes.

“In 2014, the Delhi High Court had scrapped the management quota, and advised schools to have reasonable, well-defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent criteria for nursery admission. This eventually led to the 100-point basis criteria where distance plays a crucial role,” Arora said.

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“Based on last year’s data of most schools, at least 65% of applications were submitted online, while the remaining 35% were received through offline modes. “The share of online applications could be as high as 80% in South Delhi localities,” he added.

Monday is the deadline for private schools to publish their 100-point admission criteria for entry-level classes, including nursery, lower kindergarten, upper kindergarten and Class 1. The admission process will start on December 1, with the last date for submitting the admission form on December 28. The first and second lists of seat allotments are scheduled to be announced on January 20 and February 2, with the admission concluding on March 12.