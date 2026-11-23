Bhubaneswar/Berhampur, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday visited flood-hit Ganjam district and interacted with farmers in villages severely affected by two successive rounds of flooding following recent cyclones.

Odisha CM Majhi visits flood-hit Ganjam district, inspects damaged paddy fields more less

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Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, two other ministers, BB Jena and Gokulananda Mallik, MPs and MLAs, Majhi first conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas before visiting paddy fields in Handighar village under Purushottampur block and Goudagram under Chhatrapur block.

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In the fields, Majhi picked up damaged paddy plants and interacted with farmers, assuring them of all possible assistance.

He took stock of the crop losses caused by cyclones Arnab and Akvan. Cyclone Murasu also affected the east coast, but its impact on Ganjam district was minimal, officials said.

"The chief minister undertook a reality check in our paddy fields and saw how the floods had damaged our crops. He picked up the damaged paddy plants. Earlier, officials had visited our village and assessed the damage from the road. But the chief minister himself entered the fields and inspected the losses," said Itisree Goud, a woman from Goudagram in Chhatrapur.

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{{^usCountry}} The visit focused on assessing agricultural losses and infrastructure damage and ensuring timely assistance to affected farmers and families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The visit focused on assessing agricultural losses and infrastructure damage and ensuring timely assistance to affected farmers and families. {{/usCountry}}

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"The chief minister and ministers visited the ground after the Assembly proceedings were disrupted by Opposition MLAs over the Ganjam floods for three days. He was compelled to visit ground zero," BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said.

Majhi also chaired a review meeting at the Rushikulya Conference Hall of the Zilla Parishad in Chhatrapur.

The meeting discussed the implementation of relief packages, progress of post-cyclone restoration work, assessment of crop losses and assistance to affected communities, an official said.

This was Majhi's second visit to Ganjam district to take stock of the flood damage.

Ganjam suffered considerable damage to agricultural fields and infrastructure due to the recent cyclones.

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In a social media post, Majhi said he had conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas in the district and visited Handighar village in Purushottampur block to review crop damage caused by Cyclone Akvan and incessant rainfall.

"Interacted with affected farmers and directed officials to expedite the damage assessment and submit their reports at the earliest. Timely assistance will be extended based on the assessment, reaffirming the government's commitment to safeguarding farmers' interests and standing by them in this difficult time," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.