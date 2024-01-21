Odisha headmaster arrested for allegedly raping two girls in school premises

A 45-year-old headmaster of a private school in Odisha’s Kendrapara district has been arrested for allegedly raping two minor girls in the school premises, police said on Saturday. The incident came to light when the girls refused to go to school the day after the incident, prompting their parents to inquire about the reason for their decision. (Representative Image)

The headmaster allegedly raped two girl students of Class 6 and 7 on January 16. The incident came to light when the girls refused to go to school the day after the incident, prompting their parents to inquire about the reason for their decision. After being pressured by their parents, both girls confided in them about the sequence of sexual assault inflicted upon them by the accused teacher.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The school functions between 6.30am and 11am. Some of the students stay behind for studying in private tuition. Police said the accused headmaster raped the two girls after the school hours.

The accused has been booked under sections 376 (f) (Being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Peneal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012, said inspector of Rajnagar police station, Ajaya Kumar Jena.

Meanwhile, the medical examination of the accused headmaster has been conducted and he is likely to be produced before the court soon.